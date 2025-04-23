The public of a fair political observer assesses that there is a twin sun in Indonesian leadership





President PRABOWO SUBIANTO and JOKO WIDODO (Jokowi). (Doc. Antara) The political communication analyst Hendri Satrio (Hensa) considered that the question of the “Twin Sun” reflects the public's perception of the relationship between President Prabowo Suubianto and Joko Widodo (Jokowi). According to Hensa, this perception appeared as a community response to interaction and attitudes of political elites, especially between Jokowi and Prabowo. The Prabowo declaration which asked his office to conclude ranks has contributed to triggering speculation that the stage was a answer to the question of the twin sun. Read also: Having the question of Twin Sun, the minister was invited to focus on work “Naturally, if there was a public perception of the twin sun, then naturally, there was also a perception of the public on the Pak Prabowo declaration, close the ranks to answer the problem of Twin Sun,” Hensa told journalists. Hensa underlined the declaration to conclude ranks as a strategic response which reflects the military history of Prabowo. In the political context, this term suggests a threat or a disruption which must be provided. “Close the ranks as there are enemies who want to disturb, there are enemies who want to attack, Prabowo because the army has a strong defense instinct,” said Hensa. Read also: Gerindra Politician Tepis There is a twin of the government of Prabowo suffered In addition, Hensa stressed that this question shows that society is not only a passive spectator, but also actively supervises the behavior of the political elite. He saw, the public is now more and more critical of the dynamics of the relationship between Jokowi and Prabowo, as well as the attitudes of the officials around them. “So, in my opinion, it is simply an opinion for the government that the public looks at what happened in the elite. What happened between Prabowo and Jokowi, what happened to the behavior of civil servants in Jokowi and Prabowo,” said Hensa. Read also: Minister Prabowo reveals Jokowi as a boss, PKB: there is no way that there is a twin sun Hensa suggested that the government is more serious to carry out political consolidation to maintain solidity in the bustle of the public's perception. According to him, the question of Twin Sun, although based on perception, can affect political stability if it is not managed correctly. “The closure of the ranks to be more solid must be worked more seriously so that an effective political consolidation occurs and maintain public confidence in the government,” concluded Hensa. (D-3)

