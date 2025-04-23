Last week, I discussed long -term trends in parties' support. This week: in the short term that the next elections can tell us what is going on right now.

In some respects, the next few weeks are a strange group. There is no election in Scotland, in Wales, London or one of the major cities of Midlands and in the north of England. Some areas have seen their elections postponed before a partial reorganization of the local government. As a result, fewer seats than normal are ready for election.

However, for those who are interested in political numbers (and if you are not, why do you read this?), There will be many signs of British politics.

The largest sign will be the voting actions, not the count of the seats won and lost. Not only is less competition than normal; Border changes mean that seats will be even less useful. For many local residents, the elections will make a real difference, certain advice changing hands and others being without global control. But at the national level, the figures of the seats will not tell us much. These elections fought for the last time in 2021, when Great Britain emerged from Covid's nightmare, the conservatives of Boris Johnsons were popular and the Labor Party of Keir Starmers had not yet emerged from the shadow of the Corbyn era. Next week, Big Tory Loss will simply confirm what we already know: voters have not yet forgiven the conservatives to the government.

Estimates on each part of the national vote of the parties will tell us more. Each year, two estimates of this type are published: first by the BBC on Friday afternoon, the other two days later in the Sunday by Colin Rallings and Michael Thrasher of Oxfords Nuffield Electoral. The methodologies for the two estimates differ slightly, but they do essentially the same thing: examine the changes in party votes compared to previous years and extrapolate these changes in the country as a whole. Despite the reduction in the number of competitions this year, there will be enough to paint a reasonably clear table of the national result.

I will monitor two main things. The first is how far the establishment of the work-conservative work collapsed. Last week, I noted that their support combined in the polls fell below 50%; A majority now supports one of the other anti-establishments, green, reform, liberal-democrats, etc. Next week could see it happens for the first time in local elections. Indeed, I should be surprised if it is not the case. Historically, the anti-establishment parties have done better in local than general elections. The problem is: what distance below 50% will the total of the works councilors fall? I assume that a percentage combined in the 1940s low; But the number may be lower. In this case, the trend towards fragmentation could be even greater than what I discussed last week.

Second, the related question is: what will be the order of the parties in their share of national voting? There is a real chance that the reform will be at the top of the votes (but probably not in the seats), and the Libs Dems could even arrive in second position. If this is the case, Westminster will feel shock waves for the coming months.

In short, one of the four games could be in one of the first four places. (I suppose that the Greens will gain ground but will always come fifth.) In each case, first place will be a triumph, second place will be a relief, third place a disappointment and a fourth place a disaster.

The party with the most to win next week will be a reform. Not only do they have a chance to exceed the national vote; They could win one of the safest seats in Parliament. Last July, Labor won 53%of the vote in Runcorn & Helsby, with a reform for a second remote on 18%, just ahead of the conservatives of 16%. Assuming that support for work decreases sharply in the coming weeks and the reform clears the conservative vote, the result could be close. This is a competition where specific figures are less important than those who earn, but closely. Consider it as an electoral version of the Macawber principle: victory by 50 votesresult Happiness; Viainia by 50 votesresult Misery.

The reform will therefore have two bites on the electoral cherry next week. They could win the partial part and come first to the national vote. Indeed, they could enjoy a third bite, although which is likely to receive less attention. Six mayor elections take place. Two areas, in Lincolnshire and Hull & East Yorkshire, elect the mayors for the first time. The share of reforms in vote last July was more than 20% in both. They must be the favorites to win them.

If they do, they may have the curators to thank. In the past, mayor's competitions have been settled by the additional vote. People have marked their ballots with their first and second choice. If no candidate has won a global majority on the first count, then both of which were eliminated. The second choice of those who supported one of the eliminated candidates were then counted.

The government of Johnsons abandoned this system and replaced it with a first post (FPTP). The competition for the mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough underlines what it meant the last time and what could happen this time.

Four years ago, work Nik Johnson was elected mayor. He went into the second account, having been well behind James Palmer, the conservative candidate, on the first account. Johnson won because he picked up the part of the second preferences of those who supported Aidan Van de Weyer, third place eliminated Lib Dem. Most voters from Cambridgeshire wanted to defeat the conservatives. They succeeded.

As the elections next week are all FPTP, an exact repetition of the 2021 votes would thwart this result and lead to a conservative work.

I have personal experience of the character of Cambridgeshire policy. More than 30 years ago, when I lived in one of its villages, one of the county the highest labor counselors begged me to vote Lib Dem in the elections of the county council, and not for my local candidate. They explained: the work cannot win the county. Our only chance of helping to manage the council is if we beat the conservatives in the cities and that the Lib Dems beat them in the villages. Then we can govern together. None of us can win by ourselves.

Four years ago, the additional voting allowed the clear anti-conservative majority to make its way during the mayor's elections while the tactical vote cost the conservatives in the county elections. Next week, a five -way competition under the FPTP transforms the mayor's competition into a lottery. Goodness knows who will win. This could depend on the number of villagers in Cambridge has divided their labor for the tickets for the mayor, but Lib Dem for the county advisers who will be elected at the same time. This is probably the best option for those who want to defeat the Conservatives and the reform.

The problem is that I cannot be sure. During the general elections last year, the anti-conservative tactical vote worked throughout England because it was clear almost everywhere how to launch Rishi Sunak. This time, these evidence is lacking, in Cambridgeshire and elsewhere. Which brings us back to the reform. I doubt that it can win many double -meaning competitions against any other party. But in a race for five, the winning station could be much less than 30%. More than two -thirds of voters could be bombed with a mayor whose politics they actively hate.

Likewise, the relationship between votes and seats may well seem strange in many advice as well as in mayor's competitions. Welcome to the world of loyalties of fragmented parties. The repercussions of next week will not only shape the immediate future of our political parties. This could also add force to the longer term debates on the rules of our democracy.