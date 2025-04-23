The member of the American Congress Bergman reaffirms the call for the release of Imran – newspaper





Washington: The member of the American Republican Congress Jack Bergman renewed his call to the release of the founder of PTI and former president Imran Khan, following a recent visit to Islamabad where he met the civil and military leadership.

After my visit to Pakistan, in the opportunity with the leaders and the communities there and in the United States, I reaffirmed my call for the release of Imran Khans, wrote Mr. Bergman on social networks.

A solid American-Pakistani partnership prosperous on shared values ​​democracy, human rights and economic prosperity. Let's work together for freedom and stability.

Retirement general of the US Marine Corps, Mr. Bergman is currently on the Committee of Armed Services of the Chamber.

He went to Pakistan last week as part of a delegation from the Bipartite congress which included Democratic representatives Thomas Suozzi and Jonathan Jackson.

The delegation has held a series of high -level commitments aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

In Islamabad, they met the chief of staff of the army Gen Syed Asim Munir to discuss regional security and defense links.

According to official declarations, the meetings stressed the importance of deepening and diversifying the American-Pakistani relationship according to mutual respect.

The legislators also met the Minister of Planning and Development Ahsan IQBAL to explore economic cooperation, educational initiatives and climate resilience.

In addition, they had interviews with the secretary of foreign affairs Amna Baloch to extend collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

However, during these commitments, the delegation has not expressed any interest in the Pakistan domestic policy or to meet Imran Khan. No official declaration or gesture suggested raising the issue of his imprisonment in Pakistan.

Posted in Dawn, April 23, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1906059 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos