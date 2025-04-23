Pahalgam Attack News updates live: the PM Modi runs a crucial security meeting after the government warns “strong” action





Pahalgam Attack News Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in New Delhi, one day ahead of the calendar, after shortening his official visit to Saudi Arabia. His early return follows a fatal terrorist strike in Jammu and Kashmirs Pahalgam, where 26 people lost their lives. Most of the victims were tourists visiting popular areas. Modi was to return Wednesday evening. But as a result of the attack, he left Riyadh earlier than expected. The change came while the news of the assault sparked the sorrow and the conviction at the national level. Sitharaman returns from us

The Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman, also decided to shorten his international visit and will return to India as soon as possible. She arrived in the United States on Sunday for an official six-day trip, which was to be followed by a five-day stop in Peru. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Finance published on X, Minister of the Union for SMT Finance and Business Affairs. @NSitharaman cuts his official visit to the USA-Peru. It takes the first flight available to India to be with our people during this difficult and tragic period. The ministers' trips had included meetings with American decision -makers and world finance leaders. But its immediate return now marks a change in concentration, the government redirects its attention to the crisis of the course at home. Pahalgam's terrorist shot leaves 26 dead

The terrorist attack took place Tuesday in the vicinity of Pahalgam, a picturesque city in southern cashmere known to attract travelers from all over India. According to the first reports, armed men opened fire on a group of people near a meadow frequented by tourists. Twenty-six individuals were killed. Many were vacationers. The attack marks one of the most serious civil tragedies in the region in recent months. Although surveys are underway, no group has claimed responsibility so far. The security forces have intensified patrols and the intelligence agencies strive to trace the authors. The identities of the victims are always confirmed and the emergency services remain on alert. Shock and rapid political response

Modi and Sitharamans' immediate decisions to leave their commitments abroad highlight the gravity with which the government deals with the situation. The two leaders were on a high-level diplomatic trip to Saudi Arabia for bilateral talks, and Sitharaman in the United States for economic dialogue. Their yield reported a hierarchy of internal security on foreign commitments. The attack provoked a general condemnation of political leaders, civil society groups and international observers. In cashmere, the security forces have intensified operations, while across the country, the flags fly half in government offices. Other updates are expected because the authorities collect more information and prepare a coordinated response to what has become a moment of national mourning.

