Bhumi Pednekar breaks the silence on rumors about being part of Imran Khans' return film: I'm never talking about





Imran Khan fans impatiently anticipate his return to Bollywood after almost a decade. The rumors suggest that the actor will return with a project with Bhumi Pednekar. While Bhumi is preparing for the liberation of the Royals, she was recently questioned about speculation concerning her association on the screen with Imran. However, she said, “I don't talk about anything before her officially announced.”

During the launch of the trailer for The Royals of Netflix, Bhumi Pednekar was questioned about the growing buzz surrounding his collaboration with Imran Khan in his long-awaited return project.

Although the actress has chosen not to confirm or deny speculation, her vague response only increased the interest of fans. Meanwhile, a Byht City report shared that filming should start in April.

He mentioned that the streaming platform intends to make an official announcement themselves, adding that Bhumi Pednekar was finalized as a female leader opposite Imran Khan.

According to reports, the Upust Unitled project is carried out by Danish Aslam, known for his previous work with Khan in Break Ke Baad. The film will also star Gurfateh Pirzada in a key role. While the sources suggest that the project should be presented on Netflix in 2026, an official announcement is still expected.

Bhumi Pednekar is ready to decorate the screen in the Royals, a contemporary romantic comedy with a royal touch. The series also includes Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi and more.

The story starts with an agreement between a royal family in difficulty and a confident and self-fabricated CEO, which unexpectedly evolves into a whirlwind of romance, humor and drama.

Located in the former glorious city of Morpur, Netflixs The Royals gives viewers an overview of the life of an endearing prince and a motivated CEO who are united by circumstances and possibly by love.

Ishaan Khatter plays Aviraaj Singh, a modern prince with a passion for the polo shirt, while Bhumi portrays Sophia Kanmani Shekhar, a daring and ambitious CEO determined to make his mark far beyond the walls of the palace.

The series is led by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, written by Neha Veena Sharma, and produced by Prinitish Nandy Communications. The Royals will be released on May 9, 2025.

Do you want to see Bhumi Pednekar and Imran Khan Share the Wallpaper?

Would you like to see Bhumi Pednekar and Imran Khan on the screen together? Throw your vote, because rumors swirl on their next project.

Read also: Aamir Khan admits that Bollywood goes through a low phase and should learn from various industries; There is a lot of scope

