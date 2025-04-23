By Jill Lawless and Samuel Petrequin | Associated Press

London the European Union agreed on Monday to delay Brexit of three months until January 31, acting to avoid a chaotic departure in the United Kingdom only three days before Great Britain became the first country to leave the block of 28 countries.

The decision was greeted by politicians in the United Kingdom and the EU as a temporary respite from Brexit anxiety, but not by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said barely a few weeks ago that he “would prefer to be dead in a gap” than postponing the departure date of the United Kingdom after October 31.

In the end, the choice was not in his hands. The British Parliament forced Johnson to ask for a delay in order to avoid a Brexit without deal, which would harm the savings of Great Britain and the EU.

Johnson is now pressure for a first election as a means of breaking the political impasse. He hopes that the voters will give his conservative party a majority, allowing Johnson to conclude the divorce agreement that he concluded with the EU and finally to get Great Britain from the block.

The legislators of the House of Commons voted Monday on Monday on a motion of the government calling for a general election on December 12.

Earlier in the day, after a brief meeting of diplomats in Brussels, the president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, tweeted that the 27 other EU countries would accept “the United Kingdom's request for a float of Brexit until January 31, 2020”. Under the terms of “flexion”, the United Kingdom can leave before January 31 if British and European parliaments both ratify a Brexit divorce agreement on December 1 or January 1.

“It was a very short and efficient and constructive meeting and I am happy that the decision was made,” said Michel Barnier, the head of the Brexit negotiator of the EU.

There was no immediate response from Johnson, who is bound by law to accept the conditions of the EU. But Johnson's spokesman insisted that it was the fault of Parliament, not that of the Prime Minister, that Johnson had not kept his basic promise of a Brexit of October 31.

“We should go on October 31,” said Johnson spokesman James Slack. “He obtained an excellent new agreement, he set up a calendar that would have enabled the United Kingdom to leave on October 31 with this agreement and Parliament blocked it.”

The delay is the third time that the Brexit deadline has been changed since British voters have decided in a 2016 referendum to leave the block.

Johnson took office in July, promising to “do Brexit” after his predecessor, Theresa May, resigned in defeat. The Parliament had rejected its divorce contract with the block three times, and the EU had delayed the departure scheduled for March 29 of Great Britain, then from October.

Johnson faced a similar political strike, while Parliament blocked his attempt to conclude his agreement on Brexit before the deadline in October and asked him for more time.

The Prime Minister now wants to pass his bill on the withdrawal of Brexit by parliament before the elections, but Johnson's opponents do not want to give him this victory. His motion on Monday calling for a vote of December 12 more than two years before the next planned election of Great Britain in 2022, it is necessary to support two thirds of the legislators, and the opposition parties hesitate to hold an election under Johnson conditions.

Two opposition parties The Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party support a rival plan for a December 9 election if Johnson's proposal fails. Johnson's government said he would accept this idea if his own movement is defeated.

Even if there is an early election, it could produce a parliament divided on Brexit than the current one. All political parties in Great Britain are concerned about a passage in the grumpy voters have asked to go to the polls at the darkest and coldest of the year. Great Britain has not had any December elections for almost a century.

European officials, on the other hand, urged Great Britain not to waste additional time from Brexit.

German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert welcomed Brexit's delay, but warned Great Britain to “use additional time in a productive manner”.

Guy Verhofstadt, head of the Brexit group of the European Parliament, wrote on Twitter that “the democratic choice of the United Kingdom is revoked or an ordered withdrawal, confirmed or not in a second referendum, the uncertainty of Brexit lasted too long. This additional time must offer a path to follow. “

France was initially reluctant to extend the Brexit deadline beyond October 31, but the Minister of European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin said that the prospect of a new election in Great Britain justified the new delay. Montchalin also said that it was not too late for Great Britain to revoke article 50 of the EU Treaty and cancel Brexit something Johnson swore that he will never do.

“The Prime Minister can get his phone and call Brussels to say: I stop everything,” she said.

Perrequin has reported to Brussels. Lorne Cook in Brussels and Gregory Katz in London contributed to this report.