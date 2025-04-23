The PM Shehbaz meets Erdogan, promises a deeper bilateral cooperation – Pashto News and Current Affairs Channel





PM Shehbaz meets Erdogan in Ankara while the two leaders have committed to deepen cooperation in defense and information technology. At a joint press conference, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke of the strong link between Turkey and Pakistan. He described mutual ties as a true symbol of lasting friendship. The PM Shehbaz meets Erdogan with a strong emphasis on improving joint defense companies. President Erdogan has shown his commitment to launch joint defense projects. He stressed that Turkey and Pakistan shared similar opinions on many global questions, in particular their firm support for a sovereign Palestinian state. Erdogan also condemned brutal violence to Gaza. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his speech, thanked President Erdogan for the support of Turkiyes during the devastating floods of 2022. He congratulated Erdogan's visionary leadership and admired the achievements of Turkiyes during his reign. PM Shehbaz meets Erdogan and called for greater joint efforts against terrorism. He demanded a global action plan to fight terrorism and recognized that Turkiyes help the programs to fight terrorism. The talks between the two leaders have covered key areas such as regional security, world peace and Middle East affairs. They agreed to extend collaboration in energy, mining, IT and defense. Prime Minister Shehbaz meets Erdogan and discussed how bilateral investments and joint projects could stimulate economic ties. He underlined the opportunities in fields such as agriculture, trade, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. Prime Minister Shehbaz meets Erdogan to examine the progress made on the decisions of the 7th High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), held earlier this year in Islamabad. The two leaders expressed their satisfaction with the growing pace of cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey. They also expressed a deep concern in the face of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Erdogan jointly led to an immediate cease-fire and urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to victims. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was accompanied by a delegation comprising the Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Attaullah Tarar, the special assistant Tariq Fatemi and the ambassador of Dr. Yousuf Junaid. In a warm gesture, President Erdogan organized a special dinner in honor of Prime Minister Shehbaz and his team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://khybernews.tv/pm-shehbaz-meets-erdogan-vows-deeper-bilateral-cooperation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos