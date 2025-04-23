



Last update: April 23, 2025, 13:29 is The Prime Minister was to visit Kanpur on April 24 to inaugurate and put the foundation stone for development projects worth more than 20,000 roots of rupees PM Narendra Modi | File image / PTI Prime Narendra Modi canceled the scheduled program in Kanpur on April 24 following a Pahalgam terrorist attack where 26 people were shot. The Prime Minister was to visit Kanpur on April 24 to inaugurate and throw the foundation stone for development projects worth more than 20,000 rupes. However, in the light of the recent terrorist attack which won a number of lives, including that of Shubham, from Kanpur, the event was canceled. Shubham was one of the 26 people, mainly tourists, who were killed in Baisaran near the seaside resort of Pahalgam in the district of Aunnag, in one of the most horrible attacks targeting the Caremire civilians for a long time. Shubham, who headed a company dealing with cement, had gone to cashmere during a week's vacation on April 16 with his wife and nine other family members. The group, including the parents of Shubhams, the sister, the brother-in-law and its fine-sisters, visited Sonamarg and Gulmarg before reaching Pahalgam. Apni Sarkar Ko Batana: wife of the newly married Kanpur man killed in Pahalgam tells the scary terrorists The same day, the Prime Minister will attend an official program in Madhubani, Bihar, during Panchayati Raj Diwas, who will also see the participation of people across the country by video. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister arrived in New Delhi after shortening his visit to Saudi Arabia. Immediately on his arrival, Prime Minister Modi made a briefing at Delhi airport with the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Vikram Misri to discuss the situation of Pahalgam. He will chair a meeting of the Committee of the Cabinet on Security in Delhi later during the day. Prime Minister Modi had jumped the official dinner organized by Saudi Arabia as well as other pre-leecupus programs to return to India. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman condemned the terrorist attack on Jammu and Kashmirs Pahalgam on Tuesday while co -colored the strategic partnership board, aimed at further strengthening the friendship between the two countries. Get breeze news, big titles and live updates to politics, weather, elections, law and crime, much more. Stay informed of real -time coverage and in -depth analysis of current events across India with News18. India News PM Modi cancels the visit of Kanpur of tomorrow, informed of the terrorist attack of Pahalgam before the key security meeting

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/india/pm-modi-cancels-april-24-event-in-kanpur-in-wake-of-pahalgam-terror-attack-ws-l-9310158.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos