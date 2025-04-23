



Chinese President Xi Jinpings, the first trip abroad of 2025, came at a critical time. The long-standing visit, which lasted Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia between April 14 and 18, followed the reciprocal prices of Donald Trumps and growing Chinese economic ties with Southeast Asia. Shaun Rein, director general of China Market Research Group, said that XI had launched a charming offensive in Anase to show China as the stable and reliable trading partner in the middle of the American commercial turmoil. XIS Trip was important, said the chief economist of Natixiss for Asia-Pacific Alicia Garcia Herrero, because it acts as a signal that China has much more to offer in Southeast Asia than the United States. She added that XIS Trip meant that all the savings in Southeast Asian participating in the supply chains focused on the United States 1745418680 Very improbable in the face of Chinese pressure. A record of $ 982 billion in total trade circulated between China and Anase in 2024, against $ 465.5 billion per decade earlier, according to data compiled by Trade Data Monitor (TDM). The United States only succeeded in reaching the Total Anase trade of $ 476 billion in 2024, a record but half that of China. Meanwhile, the total flows of Greenfield Foreign Direct (entering + Oobound) between the Asean and the two largest savings amounted to $ 23.8 billion in 2024, according to Ide Markets. But during the seven of the previous 10 years (2014-2023), the total IDEs of Chinas Greenfield with the Anase exceeded equivalent flows with the United States. John Miller, TDM chief analyst, noted that the commercial economy of Asias has developed much faster than the other parts of the world. Countries like Vietnam, which, after Trumps' prices, the first mandate, should initially be a Chinese manufacturing satellite to be shipped to the United States, now becomes a full-fledged export power, he added. But political decision -makers in ASEAN economies dependent on export were left in shock after April 2, when Donald Trump unveiled his worldwide prices on American imports, including Cambodia (49%), Vietnam (46%) and Malaysia (24%). Trump then stopped these prices for 90 days a week later. Among the countries most targeted by prices, the XIs visited last week. On April 21, the Chinas Ministry of Commerce declared in a press release that it resolutely opposed to any party reaching an agreement [with the US] to the detriment of the interest of Chinese. The ministry added that it would resolutely take reciprocal countermeasures against any nation that took such measures. The last escape from trade tensions follows significant Chinese investments in the economies of the Anase. Data from Ide The markets show that China has been a much larger source of IED Greenfield in Anase economies such as Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos. But the United States remains a larger source of capital in Singapore and Thailand. The IMF has lowered its forecasts for the global economy and the countries of the Anase. The fund said on April 22 that it expected the Anase-5 Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand increased by 4% in 2025, against 4.6% in its forecasts in January 2025. Although nobody wins from a short -term trade war, Mr. Rein maintains that China is the big winner in all this chaos and will be considered a more reliable trading partner for the economies of the Anase. Other Chinese companies will invest in factories in Anase, he concluded. Do you want more IDE stories delivered directly to your reception box? Subscribe to our newsletters.

