The president of Prabowo, Utus Jokowi, at the funeral of Pope Francis





The president of Prabowo Subaianto sent Joko Widodo of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Minister of the Natalius Pigai of Human Rights, the former Minister of Transport of Thomas Djiwandono, and the former Minister of Transport, vice (26/4/2025). Prasetyo Hadi, spokesperson for the President of the Republic of Indonesia, explained that the Indonesian government's special envoys were to represent the nation and the state to exercise condolences. The Indonesian government has once again expressed its deep pain in the death of Pope Francis. We obtain funeral information that will take place on April 26. Consequently, on behalf of the Indonesian government, President Prabowo suffered has decided to send several figures to attend the Vatican burial ceremony, Prasetyo Hadi said on Wednesday (23/04/2025). Prasetyo continued, the departure of the presidential envoys was still coordinated. It is likely that the four delegates left Thursday (04/24/2025), or no later than Friday (25/04/2025). The departure is organized, it could leave tomorrow or Thursday, or at the latest Friday, said Prasetyo, as indicated Between. Read also: Pope Funeral Francis scheduled for April 26, 2025 The figures sent by Prabowo had met Sri Pope Francis during his visit to Jakarta in September 2024. During his visit, Sri Pope Francis led Akbar mass to the main stadium of Bung Karno, visiting the Istiqal mosque, met Jokowi who was still president of the Merdeka palace and dialogue with the Jakarta Jesuits. At the Merdeka Palace, Pope Francis also met Prabowo who was then Minister of Defense. Meanwhile, Ignace Jonan, former Minister of Transport during the visit of Pope Françus to Jakarta, also carried out an important task as president of the Pope's host committee in Indonesia. Jonan welcomed the arrival of the late Pope Francis at Suekarno Hatta International Airport. In the field of Santo Petrus, Vatican, Rome, on Saturday, the funeral mass of Pope should take place at 10:00 am local time or around 3:00 p.m. WIB. The president of Cardinal Council of the Holy Cardinal Electorality Giovanni Battista will direct the funeral mass which is also assisted by the Patriarch, the Cardinal, the Bishops, the Bishops and the Imams of the whole world. The Eucharist will be closed with The latest recommendation And Distressing starting Novel or nine days of mourning and mass time for the peace of Pope Francis. From the Basilica of Saint-Pierre, the body of the late Pope Francis will be brought to the Basilica Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome, Italy, to be buried according to his will. (Ant / Ham / Rid)

