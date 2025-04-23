World condemns Pahalgam's attack while Prime Minister Modi would not have reduced a short Saudi visit

Srinagar: The convictions flock from all over the world after a deadly attack in Pahalgam, which cost the lives of at least 26 lives and left several other seriously injured, most of them. Unprecedented violence has not only shaken the country, but also sparked a global wave of indignation and sympathy. In an important diplomatic signal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is understood that his official visit to Saudi Arabia to approach the fast situation. However, there is no official confirmation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_v9dhmrxkss

The attack took place in the serene valley of Baisaran, often called “mini Swiss” for its picturesque alpine meadows, where activists have opened up blind on tourists, apparently using automatic weapons. The massacre marks the deadliest attack on Cashmire civilians since the Pulwama attack in 2019, relaunch the profound concerns concerning security in the territory of the Union.

A high-level meeting was summoned to Srinagar on Thursday, where the chief minister of Jammu-et-Cachemire, Omar Abdullah, and Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha informed the Minister of the Interior of the Union Amit Shah. High security and administrative civil servants were present at the Raj Bhavan meeting while the government examined the security scenario among national and international pressures.

The international community quickly expressed its solidarity with India. US vice-president JD Vance, who is currently on a private visit to India, went to X to share his condolences. Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India, he said. In the past few days, we have been overwhelmed by the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they cry this horrible attack.

The Ukrainian Embassy of New Delhi published a statement condemning the assault, noting its own painful experience with terrorism. We endure the loss of life of terrorism daily and firmly condemn terrorism in all its forms, he said. When innocent people are murdered, this brings unbearable pain. The authors must be held responsible.

As the details of the victims emerge, sorrow has swept away several Indian states. Odisha confirmed the death of Prashant Satpathy, an assistant from Balasore, who was shot down by walking with his family in Baisaran. Violence has no place in our society, said the chief minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, supporting support for the Satpathys family and promising aid when they return.

From the Maharashtra, the chief minister will become Fadnavis confirmed the death of two people and assured that the government of the State was constant with the authorities of J&K. This attack was an attempt to derail the progress of Jammu and Kashmir, he said, reaffirming faith in the ability of the centers to respond firmly.

In Pune, two members of a group of tourists were injured, which prompted the deputy NCP (SP) Supriya Sule to ask the Minister of Chief Omar Abdullahs for urgent medical care. Meanwhile, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Western Bengal also confirmed that the citizens of their states had been taken in cross -fires, their respective ministers pronouncing strong convictions and sent officials to help affected families.

At the national level, political benefits were rapid. The Congress Party described the attack as a trotting against humanity and called for a meeting of all parties to formulate a unified national strategy. Rahul Gandhi accused the center of making hollow affirmations about normality in cashmere, while the leader of the Mallikarjun Kharge party urged the government to take corrective measures without delay.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra described the crime attack on humanity and called for urgent measures to ensure that these tragedies are never repeated. The leaders of the Samajwadi, Aimim, AAP party and other regional parties have echoed similar feelings, calling for justice and a stronger security apparatus.

Shashi Tharoor, speaking of Lakshadweep, reflected the mood through the lines of the parties: this odious crime is not only an assault against India, but a betrayal of the Kashmirs hopes peace and prosperity.

While the Minister of the Interior of the Union arrived in Srinagar, several agencies moved into action, with increased security provisions in tourist corridors and intelligence operations intensified to find the attackers. The authorities confirmed that the assault had been carried out by two to three activists who would have infiltrated the area of ​​neighboring wooded regions.