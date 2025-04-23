



Trump still talks about Biden on an almost daily basis, revealed an analysis of NBC News. Elon Musk announces that he focuses on Tesla. And Doomsday's mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, is found guilty of having plotted to kill her fourth husband.

Here's what you need to know today.

During his first 100 days, Trump is still based on an old enemy: Joe Biden

President Donald Trump and his predecessor Joe Biden are no longer in the middle of a bitter campaign, and they will never be again. But that did not prevent Trump from invoking his former almost daily rival.

President Joe Biden and President-elected Donald Trump arrive for the inauguration ceremony.pool via AFP-Getty images

The analysis of the news of the ANNBC shows that Trump has spoken of Biden, his family or his administration at least 580 times, either in published remarks, either on his social media site on average six times a day of his presidency.

This is the morning counting, a newsletter during the week to start your day. Register here to get it in your reception box.

In the rhetoric of Trumps, Biden is the perpetual Boogeyman, reminding voters how, he says, the Americans were not satisfied with high prices and illegal border crossings.

I also don't think it was on the fact that Biden beat him in 2020, said former president of the White House. Speaking under the cover of anonymity to speak freely, they called Trumps fixation with Biden Bizarre.

Trump accused Biden of armed the government, has disparaged his war management between Russia and Ukraine and harassed allegations that Biden left in the United States a trade deficit of $ 1.2 dollars.

The question of whether his concern towards Biden is a clear strategy is not clear, but the aid and the subordinates prevail. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt mentioned Biden 78 times in the 16 briefings that she has given so far. The members of the cabinet regularly blame the former president of the challenges with which their agencies are confronted and the conservative media adapted to Trump also helped the cause.

As the 100 -day milestone approaches, Peter Nicholas and Meghan Shannon write, Trump is approaching where it is more difficult to blame Biden so that things go wrong.

Read the full story here.

Musk says that the commitment of time towards Doge will drop considerably as Focus returns to Tesla

Tesla and the CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, announced that he would be in the process of returning from his leading duties of the effectiveness of government's effectiveness in the White House to take care of her work in Tesla. The news was a relief for the automaker's investors, as the company said the profits have dropped from $ 409 million to $ 1.39 million in $ 1.39 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

Elon Musk listens to President Donald J Trump at a meeting of the Cabinet at the White House on March 24, 2025.jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images File

I think badly continues to spend a day or two per week on government issues as long as the president would like me to do it, and as long as it is useful, but from next month, I will allocate a lot more of my time in Tesla, now that the major work of the establishment of the Ministry of Efficiency of the Government is finished, Musk told investors during a call.

The technological billionaire faced an increasing opposition for its involvement in politics, making Tesla the target of manifestations and vandalism on the scale of the country. In the midst of back and forth tariffs, the company has also recognized that the rapid development of trade policy could have an impact on the immediate future of its products.

Tesla faces a pricing exhibition due to imported documents, and Musk admitted to having put Trump by reversing her trade policy in vain.

Musk also noted that HE is spending electric cars with robotaxis and humanoid robots, saying that Tesla is on the right track to start selling robotaxis in Austin, Texas, in June.

Read the full story here.

Lori Vallow condemned in the death of the fourth husband

Lori Vallow Daybell, nicknamed Doomsday Mom by some, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit a first degree murder of the deadly shooting of her fourth husband. Vallow Daybell, who was represented at the trial, told the jurors that his brother had shot Charles Vallow in a state of self -defense following a family argument.

This event was not a crime, she said. It was a tragedy. Do not let them transform my family tragedy into a crime.

But the prosecutors rejected the request for self -defense and argued that she had several reasons for wanting her husband to be dead, including her desire to start a life with another man.

Vallow Daybell was found guilty in 2023 for killing her two children and his first Wifes husband. She is already serving for life in prison without the possibility of parole and was charged in a case separated from conspiracy in order to kill her husband with distant nieces.

Read the full story here.

Reading everything on Itawildfire increased more than 8,500 acres in New Jersey, which prompted civil servants to issue evacuation orders for nearly 3,000 residents. transmit sensitive and classified information. Half of the American residents live in a region with notes for air pollution, according to the American Lung Association. A Tobuild contract A city of a sprawling tent for immigrants while waiting for the deportations of a Texas Military Base has been terminated, marking another obstacle for Trumps' efforts to increase detentions. Intoxication in an alleged deadly attack of the SUV against his boyfriend. Getty images

When the NFL draft starts on Thursday, it is planned that the Titans du Tennessee will select the quarter-Arrière of the first choice. Ward can look at the part of a large quarter now, but it has never been given that it would never be in this position. Ward had only one scholarship offer in high school and started university in a small school far from the most competitive football division in NCAA. Its history was a fascinating examination of risk and a reminder that sometimes the policy determines which is recruited and which does not.

Andrew Greif, NFL journalist

NBC Select: online shopping, simplified

The secure sunscreen of reefs is ideal for your skin and it is better for the environment. Experts recommend avoiding chemical formulas containing oxybenzone and octinoxate. In addition, we dived in depth in the washing of the aviral body on Amazoncement that more than 10,000 people bought last month.

Register for the selection of Selections products notices for product notices, expert purchase advice and an overview of the best offers and sales every week.

Thank you for reading the morning Rundown today. Today's newsletter was organized for you by Kaylah Jackson. If you are a fan, please send a link to your family and friends. They can register here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/trumps-repeated-rhetoric-biden-musk-shifts-doge-back-tesla-morning-run-rcna202521 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos