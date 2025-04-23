Politics
Celebrate true England
England. Here, in the British islands there is a progressive and avant-garde country. A country in inclusion and tolerance. Many do not see this in this way, however. There are those who submit to the false story, peddled by politicians and the media, that the extremely right xenophobes who exist on the fringes of English politics represent the whole nation in a way. They submit to the false story that England despises those who are not from the nation, that it despises those who are different and that it is in the inner and imperialist aspect. The truth, however, could not be more different.
England is the people
What makes a country? History? Culture? Benchmarks? Maybe to a measure. But what makes them? People. People make a country. The question is what type of people make England?
While politicians and societies constantly arrang a country that commits a genocide against civilians and innocent children, the people walk and protest against solidarity and condemnation against them. Everywhere in the nation, people go down the street against genocide and call a ceasefire when politicians do not.
When asylum seekers are markets towards vans on government orders, it is the people who sit in front of them and refuse to move. When people come to England from afar, it is the inhabitants of England who welcome them in their communities. Politicians distinguish that it is American against them, while people simply want to continue and live their lives.
The illusion of support for the law
But who are these politicians who try to turn us on each other? Kemi Badenoch? Boris Johnson? Nigel Farage? Their only talent is to make the headlines and the only reason why we hear so much on the extreme right is that it is pushed on our faces by tabloids.
The truth is that the conservatives are a force spent. They are in a hole and Kemi Badenoch seems to be able to dig more deeply. It's over for them, they may not even be the official opposition in 2029. And Farage? While Reform UK has increased a lot, be sure to remember that the Nigel Farages party only obtained 3,726,613 votes during the general elections in England. Only 15.3% of those who voted, not to mention a population of more than 56 million inhabitants. Barely a lot of support in the far right there. England rejected the right -wing parties during the last elections and Reform UK appeared as something on the sidelines with even a quarter of the country behind them. So, no support for Farage and its far -right program, despite what it might say.
A pro-European nation
Brexit was one of the largest errors in UKS and was a great contributor, if not the main one, upon the rise of hatred and right -wing policy in England
But to say that England supports Brexit is inaccurate. Yes, England voted to leave the European Union in 2016, but only 53% to 47%. 13,266,996 people in England approved EU membership and the opening and inclusiveness it brings. A very important minority. Now, without survey showing a majority in favor of Brexit since 2023, it is clear that public opinion is firmly for the membership of the EU. Despite what EU hostile politicians in government and the opposition would make you believe, England is a nation that believes in the European Union. England is not perfect. The beautiful land unfortunately holds in him a certain support for far -right politics. But, contrary to what politicians would have made us believe, it is us in such a minority that he should be considered as on the fringes. The inhabitants of England are a people who show solidarity and condemnation against genocide and deportations, a people who do not block behind Reform UK and rejected right -wing policy during the last elections and a people who support a brilliant example of the way in which nations should coexist: the European Union. The thugs, rioters and xenophobes do not represent England and will never do so. This day of St Georges makes it possible to celebrate this fact and our real, tolerant and progressive nation.
