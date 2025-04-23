Politics
Notes by He Xi Jinping President of the People's Republic of China at the meeting of climate leaders and the just_embassy transition of the People's Republic of China in the United States of America
Take up the challenges of our time together and
Advance jointly on global climate governance
Notes by He Xi Jinping
President of the People's Republic of China
To leaders meeting the climate and the right transition
April 23, 2025
Your secretary general of excellence Antnio Guterres,
Your President of Excery Luiz Lula Da Silva,
Colleagues,
It is a great pleasure to join you practically during the meeting of the leaders on the climate and the just transition.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement. Over the past decade, global climate governance has gone through winds and rains, but green and weak carbon development has ultimately become a trend of our time. This year also marks the 80th anniversary of the United Nations Foundation. While the unprecedented world changes take place at a faster rate, humanity has reached a new crossroads. Although some major countries persisted the persistent pursuit of unilateralism and protectionism have seriously had an impact on international rules and international order, history goes, as always, through twists and turns. As long as we strengthen confidence, solidarity and cooperation, we will overcome the opposite winds and will increase the governance of the world climate and all the progressive efforts of the world. Let me share four points with you in this regard.
First, we have to join multilateralism. The more volatile and turbulent the international situation, the more the need to firmly protect the unlike international system and the international order supported by international law and firmly protect international equity and justice. The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement are the legal cornerstone of international climate cooperation. It is important for all countries to defend the rule of law, to honor commitments, to prioritize green and little carbon development and to respond jointly to the climate crisis by multilateral governance.
Second, we must deepen international cooperation. Solidarity and cooperation are more than ever necessary because the world is faced with multiple compound challenges. We must go beyond distance and conflicts with openness and inclusiveness, stimulate technological innovation and industrial transformation through cooperation, and facilitate free flow of quality technologies and green products, so that they can be accessible, affordable and beneficial for all countries, in particular those in development. As a member of the world South, China will vigorously deepen South-South cooperation and continue to help developing countries in the best of its capacities.
Third, we have to speed up the right transition. Clear waters and green mountains are just as precious as gold and silver. Green transformation is not only the essential means of treating climate change, but also a new engine for economic and social development. Such a transformation must be focused on people and pursued in a way that advances people's well-being and climate governance in tandem, and find a balance between several objectives, including environmental protection, economic growth, job creation and poverty reduction. Developed countries are forced to extend assistance and support for developing countries, to lead the world change to green and little carbon development and contribute to the common and long-term well-being of the inhabitants of all countries.
Fourth, we must strengthen the actions focused on the results. Instead of talking about the conversation, we have to walk. We must transform our objectives into tangible results through systematic policies and concrete measures. All parties should do their best to formulate and implement their action program for national contributions (NDC) while coordinating economic development and energy transition. China will announce its NDC 2035 covering all economic sectors and all greenhouse gases before the United Nations Conference on Climate Change in Belm.
Colleagues,
Harmony between man and nature is a decisive characteristic of Chinese modernization. China is a constant player and a major contributor in promoting global development of green. Since I announced Chinas objectives for carbon peak and carbon neutrality five years ago, we have built the largest and fastest renewable energy system as well as the largest and most complete industrial industry chain. China also leads the world to the speed and scale of ecologization, contributing a quarter of the afforestation areas newly added to the world.
However, the world can change, China will not slow down its climatic actions, will not reduce its support for international cooperation and will not cease its efforts to build a community with a common future for humanity. With the future of humanity and the well-being of our people in mind, let us seriously honor the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, let us make our greatest and collect, and build a clean, beautiful and lasting world together.
THANKS.
