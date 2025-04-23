Prabowo Utus Jokowi attended the funeral of Pope Francis





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – President PRABOWO SUBIANTO sent the 7th president of RI Jokowi to attend the funeral of Pope Francis in the Vatican. In addition to Jokowi, Prabowo sent the Minister of Human Rights Natalius Pigai, Wamenkeu Thomas Djiwandono and former Minister of ESD Ignasius Jonan.

“We hope that this envoy will be able to represent our nation and our country to participate in sympathy and condolences,” said the Minister of the Secretary of State Prasetyo Hadi at the office of the Ministry of NEG, Jakarta, Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

Prasetyo said the plan was that the envoy would leave Thursday tomorrow and at the latest Friday. The Indonesian government has also expressed its condolences for the death of Pope Francis.

President PRABOWO SUBIANTO recalled the figure of Pope Francis in condolences after the death of Sri Pope on Monday morning April 21, 2025.

Thanks to his official Instagram account, Prabowo expressed condolences after receiving the news from Pope Francis. He said that the world had lost a model that has a great commitment to peace, humanity and fraternity.

“Sri Pope's visit to Jakarta in Jakarta last year gave a deep impression not only among Catholics, but in the hearts of all Indonesians,” Prabowo said in a photo press release on his Instagram account.

Prabowo downloaded two photos when he shook hands with Sri Pope during Jakarta visit. Prabowo was impressed by the message of simplicity, pluralism, partiality to the poor and the concern of Pope Francis for others. The message, says Prabowo, will always be an example for everyone.

“Goodbye Sri Pope, your message to keep the unity in diversity will always be printed on the heart,” said Prabowo.

Pope Francis visited the country for four days on September 3 to 6, 2024 in the context of his apostolic journey. For four days in Indonesia, the pope held a meeting with the 7th president, Joko Widodo or Jokowi, visiting the cathedral church, the Istiqal mosque, to lead a large mass at the main stadium of Bung Karno.

Pope Francis died on Monday April 21, 2025 at his residence in Casa Santa Marta, at the Vatican. At 09.45, local time, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo Apostolic Room, announced the death of Pope Francis who was 88 years old from Casa Santa Marta.

Pope Francis died after his return from the hospital. He was treated at the Agostino Gemelli polyclinic hospital on Friday, February 14, 2025, after suffering from bronchitis for several days.

The state of Pope Francis has gradually worsened. The doctor diagnosed the Francis Pope with bilateral pneumonia on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. After 38 days in the hospital, the late whale returned to his residence at the Vatican in Casa Santa Marta for recovery. Eka Yudha Saputra contribute to this document Publisher's options: Indonesia in the memories of Pope Francis

