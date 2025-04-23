The terrorists cursed Modi, asked my father to recite an Islamic verse before shooting him: his daughter

Army soldiers patrolled in a armored vehicle near Pahalgam in cashmere after terrorists opened fire without discernment on tourists visiting Pahalgam. | Photo credit: AP

The family curled up for fear inside a tent when terrorists came. They asked Santosh Jagdale, 54, to go out and recite an Islamic verse. When he couldn't, they pulled him three times: once in his head, then behind the ear then his back.

Pune's 26 year old daughter told Pti The terror that the family crossed during the horrible attack on Pahalgam in Jammu-et-Cachemire Tuesday April 22, 2025).

After her father fell on the ground, the armed men turned his uncle who was lying next to her and shot her several times.

“We were a group of five people, including my parents. We were in the Baisaran valley near Pahalgam and we were in a place called mini Swiss when the shot started,” said Asavari Jagdale Pti In a telephone interview five hours after the shooting.

According to officials, a total of 26 people have been killed and several injured, most of them tourists in the deadliest terrorist attack in cashmere in recent years.

Ms. Asavari does not know if her father and uncle are alive or among the dead.

She, her mother and another parental, were spared, and the residents and the security forces evacuated them to the Pahalgam club where they remain ignorant of the fate of the two men.

Ms. Asavari, 26, professional of human resources in Pune, said that the family was on vacation in the idyllic place when they heard “people who wore clothes similar to those of the local police” descending from the neighboring hill.

“We immediately rushed into a neighboring tent to protect ourselves. It had the same six to seven others (tourists). We all extended to the field as protection against the dismissal that we then supposed between the terrorists and the security staff,” said Ms. Asavari.

She said the group of terrorists came for the first time in a neighboring tent and opened fire.

“Then they came to our tent and asked my father to go out,” she said.

“They said 'Chaudhari you bahar aa ja'“Ms. Asavari said.

Then the terrorists accused them of supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after which they made declarations to deny that the militants of the cashmere kill innocent, women and children, she said.

“They then asked my father to recite an Islamic verse (probably the Kalma). When he failed to do it, they pumped three bullets in him, one on his head, one behind his ear and another on the back,” she said.

“My uncle was next to me. The terrorists fired four to five bullets in him.

They shot several other men who were there. There was no one to help. No police or army, which reached 20 minutes later. Even the inhabitants recited the Islamic verse there.

“The people who took us on the spot on ponies helped us three women, including me and my mother, we made the trip. Later, we underwent a medical examination to verify the injuries and we were then transferred to the Pahalgam Club.

“The dismissal occurred around 3.30 p.m., it was five o'clock and there was no update on the medical state of my father and my uncle,” said Ms. Asavari.