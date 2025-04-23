



It has long been understood by peace activists in Pakistan. Now it happened a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

A sheet from the old Pak army game book?

Well -intentioned elements in Pakistan were on tents of tents when the Liberation Baloch Liberation Army attacked Jaffar Express last month, killing dozens. At the time, the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), without specifically blaming India for the incident, accused him of having sponsored terrorism in Pakistan. The Peaceniks were worried that Pakistan could fight back, thus triggering a spiral of Tit-For-Tat. They hoped that the chief of staff of the Pakistani army (COAS), General Asim Munnir, was going to be ballistic in a recent speech would be the answer. This hope was denied on Tuesday.

But why was I having suddenly gone on a tangent with a volley of hostility towards India? And what can we make a strike in cashmere, the worst for years?

Salman Raja, the lawyer for the Pakistani Prime Minister ousted Imran Khan, argued that his (Khans) continued to fuel the anger and the alienation of the public.

Over the years, Pakistani public support for their army has waved and declined. He plunged after his failure in the 1965 war with India, dropped after his humiliating surrender to the Indian army in 1971. Dictatorships extended under General Zia-UL-Haq and General Pervez Musharraf also finally disappointed the Pakistanis. Overall, however, the army has succeeded over the years to persuade its people that it is their protector in all times.

Pakistani Muslim Leagues Nawaz Sharif, as Prime Minister, tried to cut the powers of Armys, but without success. However, the confrontation between the army and Imran Khan, head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), who is now in prison, could have caused erosion in the Pakistani good will towards their army; And its general headquarters (GHQ) seems to have trouble fighting this shift.

Indeed, development has been considered in certain academic, media and political circles in Islamabad as the reason for surprisingly strong rhetoric, in other words, to find favorable public assessments.

In addition, as Raja said, the Pakistan foreign policy is guided by the vision of the armed forces on national security requirements. Thus, the rant against India.

At a recent meeting of track 2 activists, A Training Director-General of the Pakistan Armys Espionage Wing, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Said Ghq was losing patience over what they believed was india aiding and abetting the afghanistan-based tehrik-i-taliban pakistan (TTP) United Nations Security Council Resolution Says Hopes to Overthrow the Pakistani Government to Establish An Emirate based on its interpretation of Islamic law and separatists in the Western Pakistani province of Balutchistan.

Sitting in front of him, an officer superior to the retirement of the Indian External Intelligence Agency, Research and Analysis Wing (R & AW), who missed the leader of the organizations, challenged the ex-DG of the ISI by saying that TTP was too small to constitute a threat to Pakistan.

There is a kind of silence in Pakistan; Especially in its twin cities of Islamabad, the country's capital and Rawalpindi, where the GHQ is located and which is considered in diplomatic circles as the nervous center of the nations. People best converse in whispers.

Raja graduated from the University of Cambridge and the Harvard Law School. Now in the fifties, he has said he was a skillful lawyer and defended Sharif when he was ousted from his duties in 2017 and his family was accused of having links with offshore companies. At present, he is not just the lawyer for the opponent of Sharifs Arch, Khan, but also the secretary general of PTI.

During a sweet evening at the end of March in Islamabad, Raja went to a white SUV to pick me up in my hotel. It was after dinner. We went to a FAF in a buzzing parade of customers in restaurants and other retail points of sale, which have made the thrust in Islamabad. A flow of people came to greet him, reminding him of the messages they sent him or asked for an appointment for a future meeting. In today's Pakistani policy, Raja is an initiate of opposition par excellence.

Khan, a graduate of Oxford, celebrated the cricket player and captain of the team who won the Pakistan Cricket World Cup only in 1992, took the step in politics in 1996 by forming PTI.

For more than 20 years, he wounded in the desert, unless he earn his own seat and make progressive progress at the provincial level of the northwest border province, now known as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Then, in a previous one, he became the flavor of the season; With the not so tight support of the Pakistani army Pussant.

There were always competing opinions on Khans' abilities as a politician, even more on his eligibility for being Prime Minister. However, men in uniform have seen an alternative in him. But within six months of his election as Prime Minister in 2018, suspected of having been conceived in his favor the above -mentioned DG, ISI, said the choice was considered an error.

While the Kingmakers have thought about how to eject and replace it, Khan and Ptis begin in the social media sphere and its anti-corruption position has strengthened its popularity, even penetrating in important sections of armed forces and retired.

It happened, however, a time when GHQ decided that it was time to act. With a piece of legislators abandoning him under pressure from powers, the Khans coalition government was defeated during a vote of trust on April 9, 2022. He reflected the basic fault line in Pakistani policy, including the functioning of the Parliament, said Raja.

Each electoral result is maneuvered by the establishment (code for the Pakistani army and its allies in the upper levels of the public service) to ensure that no party can form a government alone. There is always a party supported by the establishment, with sufficient seats given to it, which can help to overthrow a government once the main opposition parties have been given by the establishment. The PTI government led by Imran Khan was brought back with the establishment carrying out the process, he said.

Asked about the general elections on February 8, 2024, that the independent observers were convinced were not free or just, Raja alleged that the vote had been massively rigged, not during the polls but by the consolidation of the results.

The real results recorded in polling stations in nearly 100 seats in the National Assembly and an even greater number on the elections of the Provincial Assembly in Punjab, Sindh, Balutchistan, have been modified. This is universally accepted inside Pakistan. Imran Khans Pti won a landslide victory, he said.

The PTI was forbidden to participate in the elections as a party. His candidates have been declared independent. Despite this, the candidates supported by PTI won more than 90 seats. The real number should have been closer to 180 seats in the National Assembly, he added.

Raja said that Khans' arrest and detention were one of the latest efforts in political engineering by the establishment. The cases against him are silly. The entire judicial system was attacked by the establishment required on the 26th amendment to the Constitution (Pakistani) and an intimidation campaign of independent judges.

Reacting to the amendment promulgated last October, the secretary general of the International Court of Justice, Santiago Canton, said that the changes incorporated there brought an extraordinary level of political influence on the process of judicial appointments and the judicial administration.

Six judges of the High Court of Islamabad wrote a letter to the chief judge of Pakistan at the time complaining of surveillance and intimidation to which they had been submitted by the agencies. The main object of this assault against the judiciary is to prevent Imran Khan and its members of the party from doing justice, claimed Raja

In the past, the establishment has concluded agreements, by which an accused politician, found guilty or imprisoned was disturbed instead of leaving the country. Is such an understanding in the pipeline? There is no formal offer. However, Imran Khan himself alluded to the offers which oblige him to be silent politically in exchange for his freedom, said Raja.

The Pakistani army and the MOFA did not respond to a request for comments.

