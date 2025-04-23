What is the beef between Donald Trump and the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell? Deseret News





President Donald Trump appointed Jerome Powell to direct the federal reserve in 2017. Trump's relationship with Powell has eroded shortly after the president is not satisfied with the political leadership of the Fed. While praising the early response of the FED to pandemic impacts, Trump has renewed his criticism of Powell.

President Donald Trump has renewed his attacks on the federal reserve earlier this week, demanding that the president of the monetary organization reduces interest rates and reprimands the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell.

His comments are only the last of a presented battle which returns to the first mandate of the presidents.

Pre -emptive decline in interest rates are requested by many. Energy costs the drop, food prices (including the Bidens eggs disaster!) Low less, and most of the other things that have dropped, there is practically no inflation, Trump wrote in a Monday publishing on Truth Social.

With these trendy costs so well down, exactly what I had predicted that they would make, there can hardly be inflation, but there can be a slowdown in the economy unless Mr. Too late, a major loser reduces interest rates, now. Europe has already lowered seven times. Powell has always been (o) late, except for the electoral period when he lowered himself to help sleep to Joe Biden, later Kamala, to be elected. How did it work? “”

The merchant John Bishop, on the left, works with colleagues on the prosecution of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday April 21, 2025. | Richard Drew, Associated Press What is Trump beef against Fed?

Interestingly, Trump assured the Powells gateway management position at the Fed, thanks to a 2017 presidential appointment which traveled the senatorial banking committee on a vote of 22-1 and was confirmed by the full Senate in early 2018.

Powell, a republican and former director of investment capital, joined the federal reserve in 2012 and rose to the presidency in 2018 via the appointment of Trumps. President Joe Biden renewed the term Powells in 2022, which took place until May 2026.

Although Trump and Powell seemed to have a collegial relationship at the start of Powells' first mandate as the president of the Fed, this relationship was eroded thanks to Trump's dissatisfaction with the management of federal policy which, at the time, included the fight against an overheated American economy by increasing interest rates.

In the midst of stock market declines and a wave of layoffs at the end of 2018, Trump told Washington Post that he was not even satisfied with my selection of Jay and that he thought that the Fed was far from the base with their political orientation.

I make offers, and I am not hosted by the Fed, Trump told the post for a report published in November 2018. They make a mistake because I have an instinct, and my instinct tells me more sometimes than anyone Elses Brain can never tell me.

Less than a year later, the Fed was in interest rate cutting mode and, once again, Trump advertised his dissatisfaction with the American Bank's American policy in general, and Powell in particular, but this time, these were interest rate reductions that do not move fairly quickly.

Following the federal government's decision at a political meeting in September 2019 to reduce its intrabank loan rate overnight from a quarter of a percentage point, to a 1.75% for range, Trump shared what he thought of the decision in a social media position.

Jay Powell and the federal reserve fail again, tweeted Trump. No guts, no sense, no vision.

In this November 2, 2017, the file photo, President Donald Trump, shakes hands with the member of the board of directors of the federal reserve Jerome Powell after having announced it as his candidate for the next president of the Federal Reserve, in the White House roserb in Washington. Trump struck George W. Bush, and the Bush family did not try to strike back. Despite this bad desire, the White House found it advisable to rely on dozens of veterans of the last republican administration for their expertise in government management. | Alex Brandon, Associated Press Trump reverse the position for a while

Barely six months later, the start of the COVID-19 pandemic would send us global savings and economies in a tail spin. Powells' actions at the start of the public health crisis, which included unprecedented political movements aimed at strengthening the budgetary crisis, won bipartite praise, including Trump which, according to a Bloomberg report at the time, told Fox News that he was very satisfied with performance (Powells) and that during the last six -month period, he really forced a plaque.

In a campaign interview in 2024, Trump told Bloomberg News that he would allow Powell to serve his mandate even if he had criticized the Fed chair in the native speeches throughout the campaign.

In a meeting of the NBC to meet a month after winning the re -election, Trump told the moderator Kristen Welker that he had not planned to order Powell to withdraw from his presidency.

No, I don't think. I do not see it, said the elected president. But, I don't think if I said, he would. But if I asked him, he would probably not do it. But if I said, he would.

Earlier, and just a day after the elections last fall, when he was asked during a press event to find out if he would withdraw from his presidency if Trump asked by Trump, Powell replied and later declared that an in office was not authorized by law to order the modifications of the staff to the Fed outside his process dictated by the Congress.

And the quarrel has just started, although intermittently, since then.

In this July 31, 2019, the file photo, the president of the federal reserve, Jerome Powell, speaks for a press conference after a meeting of the Federal Committee for the two -day free market in Washington. | Manuel Balce Ceneta, Associated Press

Can Trump draw Powell?

In addition to his criticism of the Fed's political decisions, Trump reported that he thought he could withdraw Powell from the presidency and members of the White House staff recently indicated that an effort was underway to explore this possibility.

Last week, the White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett told journalists that the option of dismissing Powell was being explored.

The president and his team will continue to study this issue, said Hassett in response to a question of journalists.

Hassetts comments followed a series of missives that Trump published by claiming the Fed, which has taken a break on interest rate adjustments since the reduction of rates in three times successive to finish 2024, is the source of the curve on additional reduction.

The (European Central Bank) is expected to reduce interest rates for the 7th time, and yet, too late Jérôme Powell of the Fed, who is still too late and bad, published a report that was another, and a full mess!, Trump was published on Truth Social on April 10. Too late should have reduced interest rates, like the ECB, a long time ago, but it should certainly be lowered now. The termination of Powells cannot come quickly enough!

Later in the day, Trump suggested that he had the power to remove Powell as president.

If I want it, hell came out of there very quickly, believe me, said Trump in the oval office while answering journalists' questions during a visit with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, according to a report by Associated Press. I'm not happy with him.

Trump on Tuesday again turned questions from journalists in the White House following a swearing -up ceremony for the new SEC president, Paul Atkins.

Asked about the prospects of dismissing Powell, said the president, I do not want to talk about it because I do not intend to dismiss him.

Although Trump has pulled Powell and some of the political decisions of the federal government and threatened to dismiss him on numerous occasions, legal experts generally agree that the American president does not have the power to command staff changes to the agency without reason. The courts previously judged that a difference in opinion on political issues does not increase this level.

Prompt rates to a waiting approach

For his part, Powell refrained from responding to Trumps criticisms other than clarifying his opinion on the question of whether an exercise president has the power to withdraw an Fed president for political disputes.

Speaking during an Economic Club of Chicago event last week, Powell reported that the Fed was ready to wait to see how Trump's policy changes, including new commercial prices, would have an impact on the American economy before making other interest rates adjustments.

Economists say that the Fed is currently in a precarious position with regard to political orientation because Trump's pricing edicts should increase prices on many consumer goods. It is also to be feared that the policy changes of the presidents can lead to stagflation conditions, where prices are increasing even if the overall economy is slowing down.

The main tool of the federal government to solve these problems is interest rate adjustments. In general, higher rates increase the cost of debt, slow down the economy and reduce inflation. Lower rates reduce the cost of the loan and increase the job sector.

The congress has established maximum employment and stable prices such as the main macroeconomic objectives of the Federal Reserve in its monetary policy. Federal legislators have also structured the Fed to ensure that its monetary policy decisions focus on carrying out this mission in two parts outside the impact of political pressures.

To this end, the seven members of the Federal Governors' Council are appointed for 14 -year -old mandates. A mandate begins every two years, on February 1 of uniform years with openings filled by presidential appointment and subject to the approval of the Senate. The chairman of the board of directors is appointed to a four -year term. In addition, elected officials and members of the Administration of Presidents are not authorized to sit on the Fed Board of Directors.

