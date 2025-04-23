India PM Modi summons the ministers after the worst attack on cashmere for years killed 26

Armed men killed up to 26 people in cashmere administered by the Indians, one of the worst attacks for years of civilians in the region, I encouraged Prime Minister Narendra Moda to interrupt his trip to Saudi Arabia and to convene an urgent meeting with his best ministers.

At least 17 people were also injured in the attack, when alleged activists opened fire to tourists in the territory of Jammu-Jammu-et-Cachemire, announced on April 23.

It was the worst attack on civilians in India since Mumbai shots in 2008 in which more than 160 people were killed. The last attack has broken the calm relating to cashmere, where tourism has exploded while anti-Indian insurrection has declined in recent years.

THE The attack took place on April 22 in the Pahalgam region, a popular tourism destination in the picturesque federal territory of the Himalayas and about 90 km east of Srinagar

The arrivals of visitors reached a record summit of more than three million in 2024, going from less than 831,000 in 2018, while the India growing the middle class have made folies on travel after the 19th, government data.

The attack occurred in an off -road meadow and the dead included 25 Indians and a Nepalese national, the police said.

The armed men pulled the tourists without discernment, reported the Press Trust of India (PTI).

The dismissal occurred before us, said a witness to distribute the diffuser India today, without giving his name. We thought someone triggered firecrackers, but when we heard other people (screaming), we quickly got out of it … We saved their lives and run.

For 4 km, we did not stop … I tremble, said another witness India today .

The attack is considered a setback that Mr. Modi and his Hindu nationalist party Bharatiya Janata projected as a major achievement in the revocation of the semi-autonomous status that Jammu and Kashmir have appreciated and bringing peace and development to the Muslim long-standing region.

The Indian army and the police launched a research operation to locate the attackers.

A little -known militant group, resistance to cashmere, claimed the responsibility of the attack in a message on social networks.

On April 23, more than a dozen local organizations called for a closure in the territory to protest against the attack on tourists, whose growing figures helped the local economy.

Many schools have also suspended lessons for the day to protest.

Mr. Modi returned to India, interrupting his two -day trip to Saudi Arabia, where he had previously met Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. The Indian Prime Minister condemned the attack and said that the people behind the law will be brought to justice.

He held a meeting with the Indiasional Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the Minister of Foreign Affairs S. Jaishankar at the airport on his arrival, PTI reported, citing those responsible he did not do.

Modi had to chair a meeting of the Committee on Security Security Security Cabinet including the Ministers of Defense, Foreigners, Home and Finance on April 23, during which the nation was to discuss the way of reacting to the attack.

While desperate tourists were trying to flee the cashmere, the prices of theft tickets increased briefly before the IndiaSgovernment meets the operators of the airlines and published a solid opinion against the prices of overvoltages.

In the aftermath of the incident in Pahalgam, there is an unexpected request from tourists seeking to return home, said the Indias' civil aviation ministry in the opinion of all airlines. Airlines are advised to take rapid measures to increase the number of flights, he added.

The Himalayan region of Jammu-et-Cachemire is strongly fortified, with hundreds of thousands of soldiers deployed.

The region is claimed in full by India and Pakistan, but partially governed by the two countries and is a constant source of friction between the neighbors of South Nuclear Asia.

While the region continues to see sporadic militant strikes, attacks on tourists are relatively rare. The last big assault took place in February 2019 in Pulwama, when a suicide bomber killed 40 members of the India security forces. Jaish-e-Mohammed (Mohammed soldiers), an activist group based in Pakistan, claimed responsibility at the time, which prompted India to respond with its first air strikes on Pakistani soil since 1971 and has resulted in an air combination of dogs.

The last attack on April 22 occurred during the American vice-president JD Vances of four days of visit to India, where he met Mr. Modi in New Delhi on April 21 and was in Jaipur on April 22 before going to AGRA on April 23 for a stop at Taj Mahal.

Indian security forces have prepared custody at a checkpoint following a suspected militant attack in southern cashmere.Photo: Reuters

Mr. Vance described the attack as horrible in an article on X, while the USPRES-President Donald Trump promised full support of the United States and the deepest sympathies to Mr. Modi and the Indian people. According to Indian government officials, Trump also called MRmodi and once again proposed to stand with the country in his fight against terrorism.

The Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on April 23 that it was concerned about the loss of the life of tourists in the attack and the condolences granted to relatives of the victims.

The Minister of Pakistans of Defense, Khawaja Asif, told a local television channel that the country had no connection with the attack and supports no form of terrorism.

Rahul Gandhi, principal head of the India opposition, said the country was united against terrorism and called on the government to take concrete measures to prevent such incidents rather than making hollow claims in the region.

Although the attacks of separatist activists in Jammu-et-Cachemire, which borders Pakistan, are not unusual, the targeting of tourists was rare. The picturesque city of Pahalgam, also known as Mini Switzerland, is popular among tourists for its hills and meadows.

The chief minister of the regions, Omar Abdullah, said that the attack was much greater than anything we have seen against civilians in recent years, according to an article on X. Reuters, Bloomberg

