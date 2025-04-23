Azerbaijan deepens links with China during Aliyev's visit

Executive summary

This report assesses the geopolitical implications of the visit of President Ilham Aliyevs in China from April 22 to 24, 2025, in the broader context of the development of the Azerbaijans foreign policy.

The two countries have raised their bilateral relationship with a complete strategic partnership, reflecting a new phase of cooperation which extends beyond trade and infrastructure to include green energy, technology and regional integration.

While Baku merges its place in the Belt and Road (BRI) initiative and advances its role in the middle corridor, this visit underlines the Azerbaijan strategy to expand links with Beijing while simultaneously maintaining relations with the European Union.

The growing economic interdependence with China, however, has complex strategic implications for the Azerbaijan geopolitical balancing law.

During the visit, President Aliyev and President XI Jinping signed a joint declaration Improve Azerbaijaniise-Chinese relations to a complete strategic partnership. This decision is merged over a decade of collaboration under the BRI and formalizes energy, infrastructure, digital economics and regional connectivity cooperation. The two countries have signed More than 20 intergovernmental agreements and internestitutionsMany of them have focused on critical sectors such as renewable energies, legal cooperation, education and protection of intellectual property.

China continues to see Azerbaijan as a key knot in the middle corridorThe Transcaspian route connecting China to Europe through Central Asia and the South Caucasus. The importance of this path has increased considerably due to continuous instability in Russia and the reduced viability of the North corridor. Trade between the two countries reached $ 3.7 billion in 2023 With additional growth expected due to the expansion of logistics and energy cooperation. Azerbaijan has become a business partner in Chinas in the South Caucasus.

Among the most important developments were New energy agreements especially in the renewable sector. Chinese companies co-develop the 100 MW Gobustan solar power plant and will participate in an ambitious offshore wind project of 2 GW in the Caspian Sea. These initiatives establish Azerbaijan as an exporter of fossil fuels and a regional center for innovation in clean energy.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and China began in 1992. Since then, pragmatic cooperation has marked bilateral links, kept on trade, infrastructure and energy. Chinas BRI, launched in 2013, found a natural partner in Azerbaijan because of its strategic location At the crossroads of Europe and Asia. Baku, seeking to diversify its energy exports and reduce dependence on traditional European and Turkish roads, adopted the initiative thanks to its own infrastructure projects, such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the Free economic zone Alat.

This trajectory has accelerated in recent years. In July 2024, on the sidelines of the Summit of the Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana, the two countries signed a strategic partnership declaration Preparing the land for this full April upgrade. The momentum not only reflects mutual economic interests, but also a shared vision of multipolar global governance, in particular in the increase in polarization between Western and Eastern blocks.

Geopolitical scenario

Azerbaijans 'foreign policy has traditionally turned around strategic balancing, and this last visit to Beijing illustrates Bakus' ability to sail in competing interests. On the one hand, The Caucasian Republic remains deeply integrated into European energy marketsProviding vital gas supplies through the southern gas corridor. On the other, it is Links with China now have a qualitatively different phasePulled by infrastructure, technology and investment.

This double -track strategy is used for several ends. It guarantees that Azerbaijan does not depend too much on a single geopolitical actor, which gives it greater autonomy in the development of regional policies. He too allows Bakou to exploit the economic and political advantages of several partnersTaking advantage of its geographic location and energy resources to improve its international profile.

As the economic ties of Azerbaijans with China deepens, it can undergo greater pressure to align itself with the Beijing positions on regional and international issues. Increased commitment to China could raise concerns in Western countriesIn particular if Chinese companies acquire an influence on strategic infrastructure such as ports, railways and energy assets.

Bakus desire to become A major logistics center in the Eurasian land mass means that he must carefully manage his relations not only with Europe and China, but also with other regional actors such as Iran, Russia and Turkey. These actors, each with their own participations in the region, can interpret the growing partnership of Azerbaijans with China as a change in geopolitical orientation, potentially complicating future alignments.

Conclusion

Azerbaijans emerging a complete strategic partnership with China presents long -term risksMainly by increased economic dependence in key sectors such as energy and infrastructure. This dependence could Construct the autonomy of Bakus in foreign policyRequiring alignment with Chinese interests that can conflict with Azerbaijans have established partnerships with Western nations. A change like this could reduce the influence of Azerbaijans in negotiations with Europe, increasing Western concerns concerning the growing presence of Chinas in the South Caucasus.

Russia, Turkey and Iran, which can consider links in Azerbaijans with China as a geopolitical threat, complicate Bakus ambition to become a key logistics center in the middle corridor By their need to balance relations with the Caucasian Republic. The increase in competition is likely to destabilize Azerbaijan and make its strategic balance more difficult.

Although Azerbaijan relations with China have economic advantages, Bakou needs a prudent foreign policy to avoid overcoming and maintain influence in the face of growing global polarization.

Author: Matteo Meloni

*Coverage: Ilham Aliyev, le président de la République d'Azerbaïdjan, a rencontré Xi Jinping, président de la République populaire de Chine (crédits: Azertag))

