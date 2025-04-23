These Black Mirror episodes were inspired by real events





Some of them are much more real than you think

Charlie Brookers Black Mirror has always prospered on the plots of future nightmares, dark future and technology that has become a thug. But while the show often resembles pure dystopian fiction, a surprising number of episodes are in fact based on real events or inspired by moments that you never expect. So, it is the Black Mirror episodes that are inspired by real events. The national anthem The idea of ​​a Prime Minister doing something unthinkable with a pig may seem familiar, but she was not inspired by Piggate. Instead, Brooker was inspired by a coarse IM IM A Celeb Bushtucker test where celebrities were faced with humiliation for entertainment. Producer Annabel Jones explained that it was really on public appetite for humiliation. Polar bear This twist makes it a hard watch, and the true influence of the crime behind it is only dark. The background of Victorias was inspired by sadly famous British murderers Myra Hindley and Ian Brady. The motif of filming on the phones came from Brookers Experience Shting Dead Set, where passers -by filmed a scene of zombies instead of reacting. Well, this strange disconnection remained to him. Beyond the sea This tragedy of retro space has taken notes of real events in more than one way. So Brooker said that he had the idea of ​​a cartoon bear who presents himself to his functions by imagining a digital figure like a Gorillaz character becoming a politician, and he based Waldos Chaotic Energy on Boris Johnsons Media Persona. The Waldo moment A cartoon bear that presents itself to its functions may seem absurdutil which you remember that Boris Johnson exists. Brooker said that the concept was partly triggered by the idea of ​​a digital figure like a Gorillaz character becoming a politician, and he drew Boris media personality for Waldos Chaotic Energy. Hated in the nation The brutal hashtag of the hashtag in this episode arrives near his home to Brooker. After a satirical article, he wrote in 2004 joking about President George W. Bush, he received death threats and had the Guardian part removed. This moment has become the seed of #deathto. Men against fire This takes its name from a real military study. Brigadier General SLA inspired Brooker. Books Marshalls Book Men Against Fire, who revealed that most of the soldiers of the Second World War did not really shoot the enemy, by hesitation or by psychological resistance. Black museum This haunting story about the man who becomes addicted to pain? It was originally a new written by the magician Penn Jillette in 1988. Brooker obtained Jillette's permission to adapt the idea of ​​the Black Museum and even led him to help develop the structure. Pieces The CEO of social media hiding during a retirement without technology was not only a dramatic turn. The founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, who did something strangely similar in real life, inspired him. Rachel, Jack and Ashley too Brooker created the whole eternal scenario Ashley in reaction to the rise in hologram concerts for late artists like Whitney Houston and Amy Winehouse. For all the latest news, drops, quizs and memes NetflixLike the holy church of Netflix on Facebook.

