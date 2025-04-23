More than 150 injured in the earthquake of Istanbul

Istanbul An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 rocked Istanbul and other regions on Wednesday, the disaster and the emergency management agency of Turkey said on Wednesday. There was no immediate report of serious damage in the metropolis of 16 million.

What you need to know An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 rocked Istanbul and other areas in Türkiye

More than 150 people were hospitalized with injuries suffered as they were trying to flee the buildings on Wednesday

There were several aftershocks, including one measuring 5.3

Turkey is crossed by two major flaw lines and earthquakes are frequent

More than 150 people were hospitalized with injuries suffered as they were trying to flee the buildings, said the office of the Governor of Istanbul.

The earthquake had a shallow depth of about 6 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey, with its epicenter about 25 miles southwest of Istanbul, in the Marmara Sea.

It was felt in the neighboring provinces of Tekirdag, Yalova, Bursa and Balikesir and in the city of Izmir, about 550 kilometers south of Istanbul. There were several aftershocks, including one measuring 5.3.

The incident, which started at 12:49 p.m. at a public party when many children were out of school and celebrated on the streets, caused a widespread panic in Istanbul, which is on compresses due to the imminent threat of a major earthquake. Panicked residents rushed to their houses and buildings in the streets. The disaster and emergency management agency has urged people to stay away from buildings.

More than 150 injured

“Due to panic, 151 of our citizens were injured to jump from Heights,” said the office of the Governor of Istanbul in a statement. “Their treatments are underway in hospitals, and they are not in a deadly state.”

Many residents flocked to parks, school lessons and other open zones to avoid being near buildings in the event of collapse or subsequent earthquakes. Some people have launched tents in parks.

“Thank goodness, there does not seem to be any problems at the moment,” said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a marking national sovereignty and children's holidays. “May God protect our country and our people from all kinds of calamities, disasters, accidents and problems.”

Leyla Ucar, a personal trainer, said that she was doing the exercise with her student on the 20th floor of a building when they felt intense tremors.

“We have rocked incredibly. It threw us, we could not understand what was going on, we did not think of an earthquake at the start because of the shock of the event,” she said. “It was very frightening.”

Senol Sari, a 51 -year -old resident who fled in a park near his house, told the Associated Press that he was with his children in the living room of his apartment on the third floor of a building when he heard a loud noise and the building began to tremble.

“We immediately protect ourselves from the earthquake and waited for him to pass, then we calmly move away from the house,” said Sari. “Of course, we were afraid during the earthquake. We fear that it continues. Since the (large) Istanbul earthquake is (always) an expected earthquake, our concerns continue.”

'My children were a little afraid' '

Cihan Boztepe, 40, was one of those who fled in the streets with his family to avoid a potential collapse. Boztepe, standing next to his sobbing child, told AP that he lived in Batman province, an area close to the southern part of Turkey where earthquakes in 2023 struck, and this Wednesday tremor felt lower and that he was not as afraid.

“At the beginning, we were shaken, then it stopped, then we were shaken again. My children were a little scared, but I was not. We quickly gathered our things and went to a safe place. If it did not stand for me, we will already go home.”

Turkish interior minister Ali Yerlikaya said the authorities had not received collaborated buildings. He told Hoberturk Television that there had been damage to buildings.

The NTV diffuser reported that an ancient residential building abandoned and abandoned in this historic district of Fatih, which houses the blue mosque and the Hagia Sophia mosque, had collapsed.

Kemal Cebi, the mayor of the Kucukcekmece district in the west of Istanbul, told NTV that there were “no negative developments”, but reported traffic jams, and said that many buildings were already in danger due to the density of the region.

In the Zeytinburnu district, some people were injured after jumping buildings, the mayor Omer Arisoy told NTV.

Urban reconstruction projects

Turkey is crossed by two major flaw lines and earthquakes are frequent.

A magnitude of 7.8 earthquakes on February 6, 2023, and a second powerful tremor a few hours later, destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings in 11 southern and southeast provinces, killing more than 53,000 people. 6,000 other people were killed in the northern regions of neighboring Syria.

Istanbul was not affected by this earthquake, but devastation increased fears of a similar earthquake, with experts citing the proximity of the city to the fault lines.

In order to prevent damage caused by any future earthquake, the national government and local administrations have launched urban reconstruction projects to strengthen risk buildings and launched campaigns to demolish buildings at risk of collapse.