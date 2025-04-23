Climate groups get a stay of the Trumps Snumed Earth Day – Mother Jones massacre massacre





While the Americans celebrated the day of the earth on Tuesday, the non-profit world was looking forward to, will they not do it or will they do it? During last week, rumors were abundant according to which the Trump administration will issue an agenda of the land seeking to revoke the exempt status of IRS tax of groups and foundations focused on the climate.

An administration official told E & E News that such an order was not on the table “for the moment”. In any case, it would be disputed in court, but the simple suggestion has created many upheavals. The loss of exemption of tax, after all, could destroy small organizations, considerably reduce the capacities of larger ones and create major headaches even for those whose work is only tangentially linked to the climate.

Since his entry into office, President Donald Trump has issued a series of orders targeting the “awareness” of the government, triggering financing gels and cancellations of contracts for Trump's priorities. In terms of climate, these priorities include the revival of the American coal industry, the annoyance of clean energy projects and the expansion of oil and gas drilling, whose Trump leaders have promised to reward their financial support.

We have this conversation instead of doing work, ”deplores a non -profit leader.

Trump has already threatened to arm the IRS by asking him to seek to dismiss Harvard's non -profit status, one of the few elite colleges to publicly resist at least at least. (Harvard announced on Monday that he was continuing the administration on the threats of its funding.) On Tuesday, the American Association of Colleges and Universities published a declaration, since signed by more than 200 university and university presidents, opposing the indelible intrusion of government in the lives of those who learn, live and work on our campuses.

Trump also suggested that his administration could reconsider the non -profit status of the Center for Ethics and Responsibility in Washington (CREW), which continued Trump on illegal emoluments during his first mandate, and recently continued him on mass layoffs of federal workers.

Any order to remove non -profit tax exemption would be legally problematic. The federal law defines a company exempt from tax 501 (c) (3) as a single operation “exclusively for religious, charitable, scientific purposes, for public, literary or educational security”. The educational part of the definition projects a large ideological net, and managers cannot draw the status from a group simply because the president does not support his objectives or like what he has to say.

Indeed, such demotion is a large company. “The administration cannot simply revoke a tax exemption from entities with a pen,” said Michael Gerrard, founder of the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia University. “The IRS must make an audit, then there is a long administrative process.

Large and small environmental organizations will support each other and resist any assault on our non -profit status. »»

Gerrard also underlines that the Congress, after President Richard Nixon sought to release the IRS from his political enemies, adopted a law expressly prohibiting the president or the vice-president, or any person in his staff, to ask the tax agency to audit someone, directly or indirectly.

Mother Jones, a non -profit writing room that regularly beats heads with powerful people, is too familiar with the fiscal exemption fight. In the early 1980s, the Reagan administration tried to revoke our non -profit status. The only media we know that IRS has ever tried to undo magazines like Audubon, Ms. National Geographic and Smithsonian fell into the same category. “The result of the Mother Jones affair,” noted the Washington Post at the time, “could have an important impact on the finances of all these publications.”

“Naturally, we will win,” wrote the editor -in -chief of Mojo, Deirdre English, in January 1983. “If the IRS persists in trying to eliminate us, censorship will be the problem and the first amendment will be our defense.”

And we have done, but now others are in the reticle.

The rumors that the administration could issue such an order caused a work meeting race on the best way to prepare. We have this conversation instead of doing work, “explains the leader of a non -profit organization which focuses on the environment and human rights as well as on climatic problems.” People prepare legal defenses instead of doing their job. People are absolutely self-directors and are very cautious and perhaps not to take out their necks.

The non -profit chief, who asked not to be identified, says that his organization inscribes the defenses by ensuring that she is in accordance with the small characters 501 (C) (3). But there is little to do in advance. We can't really prepare to [a rumored executive order] Because we don't know what there is, he says. The administration's strategy is a lot, with what can we get out of it?

A local head of section of the Sunrise Movement Chapter who asked that we only use his first name, Frank, says that losing the status of tax exemption would have a drastic effect on the climate movement of young people. The sunrise would probably survive, but as a shell of his old self, he says.

Frank, a student, says that rumors prompted his chapter to behave more cautiously: there is a feeling of fear. You can do your job, but you must be very, very careful. The members hesitate to organize demonstrations and have instituted a network of signal cats and a process of verification for young people who hope to get involved. The movement goes underground in anticipation of this, he says.

Frank sees the threat of the administration as being hidden with his other attacks against universities, such as cuts to financing scientific research. Many youth organizers with which he works with the environmental sciences study, so their future is attacked on all sides: you have this domino effect. Its composition on itself.

While the administration seeks to eliminate climate research programs funded by the Federal Government to EPA, the National Science Foundation and the Oceanic and Atmospheric National Administration, non -profit organizations and foundations can be the best return to fill the gaps resulting in information and understanding.

Consider the recent Trump judgment of the national climate assessment, one of the most complete exams of the way in which climate change affects American communities. In normal circumstances, a non -profit organization such as the environmental protection network (EPN), which draws from the expertise of more than 650 former EPA employees, should intervene.

The loss of tax exemption status could endanger this safety net. When the federal government threatens to silence any policy -based charity, we all pay the price, Michelle Roos, executive director of EPN, said in a statement, to silence science and civic discourse does not simply weaken some institutions; He threatens the rights, health and the future of each community.

Stephen Eisenman, co-founder of the anthropocene non-profit alliance, which is called the largest coalition of front line communities, has provided a categorical written declaration: large and small environmental organizations will support each other and resist any aggression on our status of non-profit green, or on our essential work, protecting the land, its inhabitants and the animals against pollution and global greens that cause climate change!

