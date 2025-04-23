The observer highlights the Prabowo twin sun





Lampung City (lampost.co) Political communication Hendri Satrio (Hensa) considers that the question of “Twin Sun”. This reflects the public's perception of the relationship between President Prabowo Subaianto and Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Then, according to Hensa, this perception appeared as a community response to the interaction and attitudes of the political elites. Especially between Jokowi and Prabowo. While the Prabowo declaration asked his office to conclude ranks to trigger speculation. That the step is a answer to the question of the twin sun. “Naturally, there is a public perception of the twin sun. Then it is natural that there is also a perception of the public on the Pak Prabowo declaration to conclude ranks. That is to say to respond to the twin problems of the sun,” said Hensa, citing Indonesia media, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Then Hensa stressed that the declaration closed the ranks as a strategic response which reflects the military history of Prabowo. In the political context, this term suggests a threat or a disruption which must be provided. “Close the ranks as there are enemies who want to disturb, there are enemies who want to attack. Prabowo because the army has a strong defense instinct,” said Hensa. In addition, Hensa stressed that this problem shows that people are not only passive spectators. But also actively supervises the behavior of the political elite. He saw, the public is now more and more critical of the dynamics of the relationship between Jokowi and Prabowo. As well as the attitude of the officials around them. “So, in my opinion, this is just an opinion for the government that the public oversees what happens to the elite. What happened between Prabowo and Jokowi. What happened to the behavior of civil servants in Jokowi and Prabowo,” said Hensa. Political consolidation Then Hensa suggested that the government is more serious in political consolidation. Especially to maintain solidity in the bustle of the public perception. According to him, the question of Twin Sun, although based on perception. This can affect political stability if it is not well managed. “The closure of the ranks to be more solid must be worked more seriously. This is how effective political consolidation occurs and maintain public confidence in the government,” concluded Hensa. Meanwhile, President Prabowo Subaianto stressed that he had become president was not the result of begging. He claimed to be president to help the community. This was revealed by Prabowo during the direct observation of the agricultural land development project in the southern Sumatra region on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. “I am the president of a country that does not beg, but helping other brothers and sisters. I would like to thank all the elements. The Minister of Agriculture and all its staff, all stakeholders, all the elements,” said Prabowo. Previously, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo alias Jokowi answered the question of Twin Sun. It was endured like the power of the authorities, namely Jokowi and President Prabowo suffered. “I have already passed back and forth, there is no twin sun. The sun is only one, namely President Prabowo suffered,” Jokowi told Menteng, Central Jakarta, Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

