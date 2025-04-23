The Saudi Crown Prince and the Indian Prime Minister Modi hold large talks in Jeddah





Saudi gazette report Jeddah The Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman had large talks with Prime Minister Indias Narendra Modi at the Royal Court of the Al-Salam Palace in Djeddah on Tuesday. The Prime Minister of India received an official reception at the palace. The crown prince and Modi held an official session. The crown prince welcomed Modi in the kingdom, while the Prime Minister expressed his happiness in visiting the kingdom and meeting the Crown Prince. During the meeting, they examined the aspects of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries as well as means of improving and developing them in various fields. The two leaders discussed current regional and international developments and the efforts made to reach security and stability. They also exchanged points of view on questions of common interest. Following this, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Modi chaired the meeting of the Saudi Strategic Partnership Council, during which several subjects on the agenda of the Council were examined in the presence of the members of the Council. The leaders signed the minutes of the meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council. The reception was followed by the Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman; Makkah Prince Saud Bin Mishaal Makkah Prince Prince; The Minister of the Sports Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki al-Faisal; The Minister of the Interior of Prince Abdulaziz Bin Saud Bin Naif; The Minister of the National Guard, Prince Abdullah Bin Bandar; The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan; The Minister of State, member of the cabinet and national security advisor, Dr Musaed al-Aiban; The Minister of Commerce, Dr. Majed al-Qasabi, the minister who accompanies him; Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid al-Falih; Advisor to the Royal Court Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri; Secretary of the Crown Prince, Dr. Bandar al-Rasheed; And the governor of the public investment fund Yasir al-Rumayyan. The Indian part was represented by the Minister of External Affairs, Dr. Jaishankar; National Security Advisor Ajit Doval; Ambassador to the kingdom Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan; Additional secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs ASEM Mahajan and several other senior officials.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.saudigazette.com.sa/article/651163/SAUDI-ARABIA/Saudi-Crown-Prince-and-Indian-PM-Modi-hold-wide-ranging-talks-in-Jeddah-nbsp-nbsp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

