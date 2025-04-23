The prices in China will drop considerably, says Trump, referring to a turn of turn on the trade war



Hong Kong / Washington

Cnn

–



US President Donald Trump reported a potential tour of his trade war with China in the midst of market volatility, saying that high prices on Chinese goods will drop considerably, but it will not be zero.

Trumps' remarks, made during a news event in the White House on Tuesday, seem to mark a rhetorical rise after weeks of difficult posture and reprisals in tit-for-tat which sent prices to China beyond a 145%staggered.

145% is very high and it will not be so high, Trump said in a session of questions and answers with journalists at the Oval Office. It will not be close to this top. This will lower considerably. But it will not be zero.

Trump made the comments when he was asked about the Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessents, remarks earlier in the day than high pricing rates between the United States and China have an embargo trade between economies.

Bessent said at a private investment conference organized by JP Morgan Chase that the trade war with China was not sustainable and that it expects the battle to be defused in the very close future, a person familiar with the affirmed case in CNN.

Instead of a hard rupture or a complete decoupling between the United States and China, Bessent told investors that the objective was to have a rebalancing of the trade, the source told CNN.

This evaluation gave a boost to a rally of Wall Street which had taken shape earlier on Tuesday, the three main American stock market indices reaching their highest level of the day after the Bessents remarks were made public.

Asian actions also increased on Wednesday, with the Hong Kongs Hang Seng index leading the regional gains, ending the negotiation day of more than 2% more. Japan Nikkei 225 finished approximately 2% more and South Korea Kospi closed 1.5%.

Asked about Trump and Bessents' comments on Wednesday, the Chinas Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the United States should stop its threats and coercion, and engage with China on the basis of equality, mutual respect and reciprocity if it wants to conclude an agreement.

To claim that he wants to reach an agreement with China while constantly applying maximum pressure is not the right way to get involved with China and that will simply not work, Guo Jiakun, journalists spokesman at a regular press conference told.

Chinas' position on the tariff war initiated by the United States is very clear: we don't want to fight, but we are not afraid to fight. If it is to fight, fight until the end. If that is to speak, our door is wide open, he added.

Trumps change their tones have also become viral on Chinese Internet. On Wednesday, the hashtag that Trump Pué was trendy as a high subject on the Weibo social media platform, accumulating more than 150 million views.

The two largest economies in the world have slapped the record prices on each other in a quickly degenerating fight that disrupted the world markets, disturbed supply chains and fears of recession.

Until now, China has taken a provocative tone and has refused to retreat. Instead, he retaliated by increasing the prices on American products to 125%, adding more American companies on his export control list and his list of unreliable entities, and by restoring the export of critical minerals used in everything, from iPhones to missile systems.

Beijing has also decided to exercise pain on the main American industries, restricting the number of Hollywood films displayed in the country and returning at least two Boeing Jets intended to be used by Chinese airlines in the United States.



“Data-Fave-thumbnails =” {“Big”: {“Uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/trump-china-uturn-16×9.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill”}, “Small”: { “Uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/trump-china-16×9.jpg?c=16×9&q=H_540, w_960, c_fill”}}}} “Data-vr -video =” False “Data-show-html =” “DATA-CYLINE-HTML =” – Source: CNN“Data-Fave-thumbnails =” {“Big”: {“Uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/trump-china-uturn-16×9.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill”}, “Small”: { “Uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/trump-china-16×9.jpg?c=16×9&q=H_540, w_960, c_fill”}}}} “Data-vr -video =” False “Data-show-html =” “DATA-CYLINE-HTML =” “Data-Totestamp-HTML =” “Data-Check-Event-basé-preview =” “Data-is-vertical-Video-Embed =” “Data-Network-ID =” “Data-Publish-Date =” 2025-04-23t07: 03: 56.250z “Data-Video-Section =” Business “Data-Canonical-Url = “https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/23/business/video/trump-china-trade-tariffs-reduction-digvid” data-branding-key-ked-ding-digvid “Data-first-Publish-slug =” Trump-China-trade-tariFS-DIDIGVIvvid ” Data-Video-Tags = “” Data-Breakingpoints = “{” Video-Resource-Media-Extra-Large = “” Data-Display-Video-Cover = “True” Data-Datail = “” “> President Trump said on Tuesday that high prices on China will drop considerably, reporting a potential turnover on his commercial fight with China. CNNS Steven Jiang explains why Trumps Shifting Stance could give China the upper hand in the increasing tariff war. “Data-Check-Event-basé-preview =” “Data-Network-ID =” “Data-Publish-Date =” 2025-04-23t07: 03: 56.250z “Data-Video-Séction =” Business “Data-Canonical-Url = “https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/23/business/video/trump-china-trade-tariffs-reduction-digvid” data-branding-key-ked-ding-digvid “Data-first-Publish-slug =” Trump-China-trade-tariFS-DIDIGVIvvid ” Data-Video-Tags = “” class = “video residence”>

Why prevail over the potential of turnover to give China the upper hand