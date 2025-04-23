Politics
The prices in China will drop considerably, says Trump, referring to a turn of turn on the trade war
Hong Kong / Washington
Cnn
–
US President Donald Trump reported a potential tour of his trade war with China in the midst of market volatility, saying that high prices on Chinese goods will drop considerably, but it will not be zero.
Trumps' remarks, made during a news event in the White House on Tuesday, seem to mark a rhetorical rise after weeks of difficult posture and reprisals in tit-for-tat which sent prices to China beyond a 145%staggered.
145% is very high and it will not be so high, Trump said in a session of questions and answers with journalists at the Oval Office. It will not be close to this top. This will lower considerably. But it will not be zero.
Trump made the comments when he was asked about the Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessents, remarks earlier in the day than high pricing rates between the United States and China have an embargo trade between economies.
Bessent said at a private investment conference organized by JP Morgan Chase that the trade war with China was not sustainable and that it expects the battle to be defused in the very close future, a person familiar with the affirmed case in CNN.
Instead of a hard rupture or a complete decoupling between the United States and China, Bessent told investors that the objective was to have a rebalancing of the trade, the source told CNN.
This evaluation gave a boost to a rally of Wall Street which had taken shape earlier on Tuesday, the three main American stock market indices reaching their highest level of the day after the Bessents remarks were made public.
Asian actions also increased on Wednesday, with the Hong Kongs Hang Seng index leading the regional gains, ending the negotiation day of more than 2% more. Japan Nikkei 225 finished approximately 2% more and South Korea Kospi closed 1.5%.
Asked about Trump and Bessents' comments on Wednesday, the Chinas Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the United States should stop its threats and coercion, and engage with China on the basis of equality, mutual respect and reciprocity if it wants to conclude an agreement.
To claim that he wants to reach an agreement with China while constantly applying maximum pressure is not the right way to get involved with China and that will simply not work, Guo Jiakun, journalists spokesman at a regular press conference told.
Chinas' position on the tariff war initiated by the United States is very clear: we don't want to fight, but we are not afraid to fight. If it is to fight, fight until the end. If that is to speak, our door is wide open, he added.
Trumps change their tones have also become viral on Chinese Internet. On Wednesday, the hashtag that Trump Pué was trendy as a high subject on the Weibo social media platform, accumulating more than 150 million views.
The two largest economies in the world have slapped the record prices on each other in a quickly degenerating fight that disrupted the world markets, disturbed supply chains and fears of recession.
Until now, China has taken a provocative tone and has refused to retreat. Instead, he retaliated by increasing the prices on American products to 125%, adding more American companies on his export control list and his list of unreliable entities, and by restoring the export of critical minerals used in everything, from iPhones to missile systems.
Beijing has also decided to exercise pain on the main American industries, restricting the number of Hollywood films displayed in the country and returning at least two Boeing Jets intended to be used by Chinese airlines in the United States.
“Data-Fave-thumbnails =” {“Big”: {“Uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/trump-china-uturn-16×9.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill”}, “Small”: { “Uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/trump-china-16×9.jpg?c=16×9&q=H_540, w_960, c_fill”}}}} “Data-vr -video =” False “Data-show-html =”“DATA-CYLINE-HTML =”
“Data-Totestamp-HTML =”
“Data-Check-Event-basé-preview =” “Data-is-vertical-Video-Embed =” “Data-Network-ID =” “Data-Publish-Date =” 2025-04-23t07: 03: 56.250z “Data-Video-Section =” Business “Data-Canonical-Url = “https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/23/business/video/trump-china-trade-tariffs-reduction-digvid” data-branding-key-ked-ding-digvid “Data-first-Publish-slug =” Trump-China-trade-tariFS-DIDIGVIvvid ” Data-Video-Tags = “” Data-Breakingpoints = “{” Video-Resource-Media-Extra-Large = “” Data-Display-Video-Cover = “True” Data-Datail = “” “>
President Trump said on Tuesday that high prices on China will drop considerably, reporting a potential turnover on his commercial fight with China. CNNS Steven Jiang explains why Trumps Shifting Stance could give China the upper hand in the increasing tariff war.
“Data-Check-Event-basé-preview =” “Data-Network-ID =” “Data-Publish-Date =” 2025-04-23t07: 03: 56.250z “Data-Video-Séction =” Business “Data-Canonical-Url = “https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/23/business/video/trump-china-trade-tariffs-reduction-digvid” data-branding-key-ked-ding-digvid “Data-first-Publish-slug =” Trump-China-trade-tariFS-DIDIGVIvvid ” Data-Video-Tags = “” class = “video residence”>
Why prevail over the potential of turnover to give China the upper hand
Through all of this, Trump insisted that he had a very good relationship with Xi Jinping while waiting for the Chinese chief and told his team that the United States would not take the first step, CNN reported earlier.
Rather than calling Trump to negotiate prices, XI rather launched a diplomatic charming offensive with other business partners to push American efforts to use the pricing war to isolate China economically.
Trump on Tuesday expressed his hope for Xi again to come to the negotiating table and promised to be very nice.
When asked if the United States was going to play Hardball with China or Xi in order to conclude an agreement, or if the officials would mention the coco-9 pandemic, Trump quickly replied: no.
No, no, was going to be very nice. They will be very nice and see what is going on, added the president. But in the end, they must conclude an agreement, because otherwise they will not be able to deal with in the United States, and we want to involve them.
I think I was going to live together very happily and ideally work together, so I think it will work very well, he said.
A person familiar with the Chinese governments thinking told CNN last week that Trump unveiled his rates of the Liberation Day on April 2, China had appointed a punctual person for interviews with the United States, and that Beijing was not clear about the good contact on the American side. Trump may want to be his own negotiator, but that is not compatible with the operation of China, added the source.
By referring to beautiful or even hostile opinions on China expressed by Trump's cabinet, the person said that Trumps did not reject such points of view suggested that he tolerated them despite his public assertions on respect and love XI.
Earlier this month, Beijing criticized the US vice-president JD Vance for his comments on Chinese peasants in an interview that attracted general anger and ridicule on the Chinese Internet.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/22/business/trump-china-trade-war-reduction-hnk-intl/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Organizing the Cardinal of America Papala
- Doller Fool's Pope Francis More than 20,000 Vatican | BBC News
- 6.2 The size of the earthquake strikes Istanbul, Türkiye
- Former World Junior Hockey Players do not argue guilty in sexual matter chosen as a jury
- The prices in China will drop considerably, says Trump, referring to a turn of turn on the trade war
- The notation of the approval of the assets falls on the new stockings: a new survey shows why it loses its support and where
- The American judge blocks efforts to close the international information service | Freedom of news from the press
- Interest rates will fall in the UK next month.
- James Madisons Munteanu called Sun Belt Womens Tennis Player of the Week
- Dallas-Fort Worth Measles Incident Reported in Collin County Children
- IHC rejects the outrage petition denounced against access to Imran Khan in prison
- The Saudi Crown Prince and the Indian Prime Minister Modi hold large talks in Jeddah