Trump says he has “no intention to dismiss” the federal reserve Jerome Powell





President Trump said on Tuesday that he had “no intention to dismiss” the president of the federal reserve Jerome Powell, one day after the president called Powell as “major loser” and made public pressure on the Central Bank leader to reduce interest rates to a faster clip.

When asked by journalists from the oval office if he intended to dismiss Powell, Trump said that he had “never done” and said that “the press fled with things” – although he pressed Powell to reduce interest rates, which remain high after Fed rates increased inflation.

“It's time to reduce interest rates,” said Trump. “If he doesn't do it, is it the end? No, that is not the case. But it would be a good timing.”

Last week, Trump argued in an article on social networks that Powell is “still too late and bad” and said that his “dismissal could not come quickly enough”, making speculations that the president could try to oust Powell before the end of his four -year term next year.

Powell has managed the Fed since 2018 after Mr. Trump initially appointed it for the position. Former President Joe Biden appointed Powell for a second term, bringing his time to the Central Bank at least in May 2026.

It is not clear if Mr. Trump has the power to dismiss Powell. According to federal law and the previous preceding legal, members of the Federal Reserve Board – who include the president – cannot be withdrawn from their employment before the expiration of their “for good” conditions. However, the Trump administration argued that it had the legal right to dismiss members of other independent federal agencies, putting in place a judicial struggle on the issue which could have great consequences.

The administration “will study” if he has the right to dismiss Powell, said last week the director of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett.

For his part, Powell said last year that he would not move if Mr. Trump asked him to leave his job.

Why is Trump criticized Powell-and why is it important?

Mr. Trump's quarrel with Powell revolves around the Fed's decision to leave stable interest rates so far this year, after lowering rates more than decades at the end of 2024. The decision has great implications. The reduction in interest rates can lead to higher economic growth and a drop in loan costs for businesses and consumers, which is why Mr. Trump is pressure for cuts. But lower rates can also increase inflation. And although the inflation rate is now much lower than its 2022 peak, it remains higher than the reference index of 2% from one year to another.

Powell quoted “uncertainty” for the Fed's decision to take a break in rate drops. Last week, Powell warned that Mr. Trump's steep prices on foreign imports could lead to higher inflation and slower economic growth, posing a “difficult scenario” for the Central Bank.

A few days later, Mr. Trump repeatedly unleashed Powell on social networks, the appellant “M. Too late” on Monday and arguing that the federal reserve should reduce rates more aggressively because there is “practically no inflation”.

The confrontation – and the possibility that Mr. Trump could try to dismiss Powell – aroused concerns as to whether the federal reserve will maintain its independence, allowing him to make decisions concerning economic policy without political influence. The actions dropped on Monday in the concerns about the upheavals at the Fed, before rebounding on Tuesday.

In an interview on Sunday with “Face The Nation”, Austan Goolsbee, the president of the Federal Reserve of Chicago, warned that a loss of independence “would undermine the credibility of the Fed”. Countries without independent central banks generally have a worst inflation, slower economic growth and slower labor markets, he said.

Meanwhile, the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told journalists earlier Tuesday that the president “had the right to express … His dissatisfaction with the Fed, and he has the right to say that he thinks that interest rates should be lower”. Leavitt also said that Trump thought that the Fed had “made movements and measures in the name of politics”.

Trump was unleashed in Powell for years. The president strongly criticized Powell when the Fed increased interest rates in 2018, before calling the central banker his “most improved player” after the COVVI-19 pandemic, caused heavy rate drops in 2020.

