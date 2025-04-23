



Is the head of the army of Pak, Gen Asim Munir, insecure? Does he fear being dethroned, weakened, made out of words?

In the wake of the terrorist strike on tourists in the Pahalgam of J&K, the fingers are pointed out on the address of the Pakistani army Gen Asim Mnnir a few days ago, where he returned to the “theory of the two nations” and to the cashmere as “jugular vein” of his country.

Was it the signal for this attack? Stratnewsglobal spoke to former diplomats who served in Pakistan, members of the intelligence community and the army senior officers who were involved in operations in cashmere, and what emerged is this stratical story.

Unpopular army chief

The attack is directly linked to the popularity of the General of General Munnir at home and to the crisis in which the army is found, is consensus in certain circles.

Despite a docile civil government led by a Prime Minister of Puppets, the popularity of the former prisoned Prime Minister Imran Khan remains a constant in the street and the man himself shows no sign of wanting to compromise with the army.

This represents the danger in the future because Mnir wants to stay in the saddle for at least two more years (and with a certain chance even beyond perhaps), but as long as Imran is booming, the disaffection against the chief could manifest.

“Army sections are known to support” King Khan “and although the generals are unlikely to move publicly against Munnir, they could conspire to weaken and make it out of purpose,” noted a former army officer.

Schisms and fires

Others have found it interesting that Imran Khan seems to be kept by men drawn from military information and not the ISI. This suggests Imran Khan sympathizers in this last service.

Add to that the growing fire of Balutchistan, with the highest point considered as the diversion of Jaffer Express last month by the Guerrillaros Baloch. The Pak army seems to have no doubt that India is behind.

Add the growing crescendo of attacks by Tehreek-e-Taliban based in Afghanistan, who killed 26 Pakistani soldiers during the three-month period starting in October 2024, and this could explain what happened in Pahalgam.

A distraction was necessary. No Pakistani general, especially in Mining, has experienced a fucking cashmere, so the attack on tourists could point out a new line in the sand that the Pakistanis have drawn.

“Things are only getting worse from now on,” warned a former senior intelligence officer, “they will gradually make more strikes in J&K while uniforms (Pak army) are losing more and more credibility and increasingly considered to be unable to keep things under control.”

If this results in a loss of status, position or privileges for the army as an institution, then the fat will be in the fire to provide.

Tahawwur Rana factor

There is something else: the extradition of the facilitator of 26/11 Tahawwur Rana in India.

“Although many years have passed, Rana has been aware of a lot of information and could reverse beans on many little -known workforce of the attack and the role of various people,” said the former intelligence officer. “In this sense, Rana is an absolute nightmare.”

It does not exclude the attacks designed in other parts of India to put the government in a position where it can have compromises on Rana. It can be very eccentric, but the diversion of Kandahar in December 1999 is something that the authorities must keep in mind.

How does India react?

The consensus in certain circles of the army and the diplomat is that General Munir probably hopes for conventional military reprisals of India, which, if that happens, could unify Pakistan behind him.

This could also decrease support for the imprisoned Khan and with the Sharif brothers (Shahbaz and Nawaz) in his pocket, and the PPP a largely sterilized force, Munnir would have reasons to celebrate.

An Indian attack could strengthen Pakistan's bonds with China and since Bangladesh is getting closer to Islamabad, it gives a lot more lever regarding India. MUNNIER could even be able to revive cashmere internationally.

For India, there are no easy options. If we choose to “warm up” the loc, Mnir will be in town accusing India of breaking the ceasefire. Islamabad could claim victimization and it is important to note that LT Gen Asim Mallick ISI DG is close to Washington.

A “Balakot” like Air Strike on Muridke or anywhere else can lead to a situation of Abhinandan with India which does not control climbing. Consequently, the target should be almost military.

Non -military responses

Among non-military actions, India could dramatically break or reduce diplomatic links with Pakistan, expel intelligence agents pretending to be High-Commissariat diplomats of Pakistan and recover the land allocated to the Pakistani High Commissioner.

India can withdraw its diplomatic staff from Islamabad, limiting bilateral communication to emails only and prohibit visas for Pakistani nationals. He could suspend the Water Treaty of the Industry citing the lack of cooperation of Pakistans despite multiple legal opinions.

India could impose a certificate without objection from the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Indian citizens looking for Pakistani visas.

India could suspend the operations of the Kartarpur corridor with immediate effect and stop direct and indirect trade with Pakistan, including via third countries such as water.

India could interrupt the Wagah border flag ceremony, beat retreat and similar events in Husseinwala and RS Pura Borders

