Does Bhumi Pednekar Romance Imran Khan in his return film? The actress of the Royals breaks the silence





The reports suggest that Imran Khan would play alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Gurfateh Pirzada in his return film, but there has not yet been an official confirmation.

Rumors circulated on the potential return of Imran Khan in a romantic comedy drama after a 10 -year interruption. Reports suggest that he would play alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Gurfateh Pirzada, but there was no official confirmation. When Bhumi Pednekar, who recently promoted his web program, The Royals, was asked about the project, she did not denote but gave a cryptic response, leaving confused fans.

Recently, the film journalist Rahul Raut shared an update on Imran Khan's return film, publishing a photo of the ceiling with the legend: “#imrankhan returns to the films after a decade when he officially starts to shoot for his return film today in Mumbai … #bhumipednekar and @gurfatehpira helms this film @netflixi!” That Imran Khan is ready to romantize Bhumi Pednekar in his highly anticipated return film.

During a recent event in Mumbai, Bhumi Pednekar was asked about his rumor project with Imran Khan. She responded cryptically, saying: “I never talk about anything until she was officially announced.” Although she did not confirm or refused reports directly, her declaration triggered speculation and left the fans to question the status of the project.

The return film of Imran Khan, directed by Danish Aslam, would have started to shoot in Mumbai. The film, presented as a dysfunctional romantic dramatic will be the release of OTT on Netflix India, according to reports. Earlier, the actor began to return to a series of Disney + Hotstar espionage led by Abbas Tyrewala, where he would play an intelligence officer. However, the project was put aside. Imran expressed his relief, saying to Film Companion: “I am happy that it ended up not meeting. I don't want to play a character who solves the problems with a weapon.” Meanwhile, his last appearance in the film took place in 2015 Katti Batti, where he played alongside Kangna Ranaut.

