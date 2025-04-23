Tomorrow, the inaugural trial of the Jokowi trial will be exercised open





The Solo District Court (PN) will hear two prosecution from the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi), tomorrow Thursday (04/24/2025). Photo: Doc Sindonews

SOLO – The solo district court (PN) will be tested two of the 7th presidential trial of the Republic of Indonesia – The solo district court (PN) will be tested two of the 7th presidential trial of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Tomorrow Thursday (04/24/2025). The test with case number 96 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT and 99 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT. In the case of number 96 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT linked to the trial of the ESEMKA car defecting with the AUFAA LUQMANA Re A applicant, a resident of Kelurahan / District Jebres, Solo City who continued Jokowi as defendant 1, vice-president Kh Ma'ruf Amin Solo Creation. The trial was chaired by the judges' jury, namely Putu Gede Hariadi, members of the Jury of judges Subagyo and Joko Waluyo. Meanwhile, the case number 99 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT is linked to the law of the law on the Jokowi diploma published by a Solo Muhammad Taufiq lawyer. In his trial, the applicant brought a trial against Jokowi as a defendant 1, the solo City Kpu as a defendant 2, Sman 6 Solo as defendant 3, and Gadjah Mada University (UGM) as defendant 4. The trial was chaired by the panel of judges, namely Putu Gede Hariadi, member of the judges' jury, namely Sutikna and Wahyuni ​​Prasetyaningsh. PN Solo Public Relations Bambang Ariyanto declared that, although the calendar of cases of trial 2 is together, the trial took place separately. “The session will occur in turn. If the session calendar will start all cases at 09.00 WIB and which is tried depends on the share of the full parties can be tried first,” said Bambang on Wednesday (23/04/2025). The first trial for both cases was carried out openly. Although open, PN Solo has not prepared special security. “There is not (special preparation), because all cases are the same,” he said. Each courtroom has its capacity capacity. So all those who do not want to attend the first hand the trial cannot enter. “The trial is open to the public, only if it goes beyond the capacity of forced visitors who cannot enter must wait outside,” he said. (Jon)

