



The majorities in both parties say that the Trump administration must stop an action if a federal court declares that it is the illegal president Donald Trump speaks to media members on the southern lawn of the White House on April 3, 2025. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Pew Research Center conducted this study to understand how the Americans consider President Donald Trump and the recent actions that his administration has taken on key issues.

For this analysis, we interviewed 3,589 adults from April 7 to April 13, 2025. All those who participated in this survey are a member of the Centers American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited by the national and random sampling of the residential addresses that have agreed to take readings regularly. This type of recruitment gives almost all adults a chance of selection. The interviews were conducted online or by phone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the American adult population by sex, race, ethnic, partisan affiliation, education and other factors. Learn more about the ATPS methodology.

Here are the questions used for this report, the topline and the survey methodology.

President Donald prevails over the second mandate, approaching his 100 -day brand, 40% of Americans approve how he managed the work a drop of 7 percentage points compared to February.

And, even if Trump continues to receive high notes from his strongest supporters, several of his key political actions are considered more negatively than positive by the public:

59% of Americans disapprove of administration prices are increasing, while 39% approve. 55% disapprove of the cuts that the administration gives to federal services and agencies, while 44% approve.

The use of the executive authority of the Trums is also critical: 51% of American adults say that it defines too much policy via the decree. Much smaller shares say that it is roughly the right amount (27%) or too little (5%) through decrees.

Note: This survey was conducted after the announcement of Trumps on April 2 of new prices on almost all American trade partners, who sparked several days of volatility in the United States and in the world's stock markets. The survey was on the ground on April 9 when Trump interrupted the prices on most countries, but allowed higher rates on China. American opinions (including those concerning the economy and prices) were largely unchanged throughout the field period from April 7 to 13.

With many administrative actions faced by legal challenges before the federal courts, there is a largely bipartite feeling that the administration should end an action if a federal court deemed it illegal.

78% say that the Trump administration should have to follow a decision of the federal courts, going to 88% if the Supreme Court was to make the decision. 91% of Democrats and 65% of the Republicans say that the administration should stop an action if a federal court deemed it illegal, reaching 95% of the Democrats and 82% of the Republicans for a decision of the Supreme Court.

However, the latest national survey of the Pew Research Center, conducted from April 7 to 13 in 3,589 adults, finds much wider partisan differences in Trump's overall professional performance assessments and certain key policies.

Seven in ten or more republicans and independent republicans approve:

Prevails over professional yield (75%) that administrations reduce the government (78%) increased the prices (70%) ending the policies of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the federal government (78%)

In comparison, still broader majorities of democrats and meager democrats disapprove of:

Tips Professional yield (93%) Administrations reduce the government (89%) increased the prices (90%) ending DEI policies in the federal government (86%) prevailing on the job note compared to its first mandate and its predecessors

Trumps The current 40% approval note is tied with his note at this stage of his first mandate. It remains below the other approval ratings of recent presidents in the first months of their presidencies.

Among the Trump predecessors dating back to Ronald Reagan, the only other leader who did not play majority approval at his brand 100 days is Bill Clinton (approval of 49% in April 1993).

In April 2021, the Joe Bidens employment approval rating was 59%, although it dropped considerably to 44% by September of the same year.

Read Chapter 1 to find out more about the trump approval rating and explore demographic breaks in the detailed tables.

In their own words: how the Americans see the first months of the Trumps presidency

Invited to describe what they like the most and the least in the actions of administrations so far, similar subjects appear in the two questions, although different degrees.

Immigration actions

Immigration actions prevail over the list of what Americans say they like the most in the administration: 20% point to immigration, 7% of which specifically mention Trump's deportation actions. But immigration actions, including deportations, are also cited by 11% of Americans as they like in the administration.

Related: Americans seen from deportations

Governance approach

About two Americans at ten years (22%) describe an aspect of the approach governing trumps as they like the least. This includes neglect (3%), the firm and other choices of endowment (2%), the perceived targeting of law firms and universities (2%) and terms as authoritarian or dictator (3%). Conversely, 11% of Americans cite its promises of outfit or do things as they like the most.

Prices and cuts to government

Prices and commercial policy (15%) and government cuts (11%) are both mentioned by at least one to the Americans at ten as an i.e. they like the least. But these are also volunteer by important shares (6% and 9%, respectively) as aspects of the presidency of the most.

Views of cuts to the federal government

While the administration continues to plan and implement large -scale reductions between federal agencies, 59% of Americans say that it is too carefree in the way it makes these cuts. And the public is more likely to see the cuts have negative rather than positive effects.

51% say that the cuts will worsen the government, while 36% say they will improve the government. 48% expect the cuts to cost the long -term American money. Less (41%) say that cuts will save money.

Read chapter 3 to learn more about the actions of Trump administrations.

Other key results

The public perspectives of the public have become more negative. Although current global economic assessments are unchanged from February, Americans are now more likely to say that the economy will be worse in a year (45% now, compared to 37% at the time).

Read chapter 4 to find out more about economic views.

Confidence in the treatment of the advantages of the economy, a relative force has decreased. Today, 45% express confidence in Trump to make good decisions about the economy, his lowest note on this measure in the 2019 Pew Research Center surveys. However, Trump's economic rating remains higher than Bidens throughout his presidency. About half (48%) express confidence in Trump on immigration, its best rated problem.

Half of the Americans say that Trumps' policies are weakening in the world compared to Bidens policies. About four (38%) say that Trumps are put the United States in a stronger international position. The opinions of the impact of Trump's policies on the economy are almost identical.

Read Chapter 1 to learn more about the treatment of problems with problems.

Related: Americans give the first actions of Trump's foreign policy

The GOP is considered more favorably than the Democratic Party, a change compared to the recent years. The opinions of the Republican Party tend to be more positive in the past year, and 43% now have a favorable opinion. The opinions of the Democratic Party have been little changed in recent years, 38% now expressing a favorable opinion.

Read Chapter 5 to learn more about the opinions of the parties, the Congress and the Supreme Court

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pewresearch.org/politics/2025/04/23/trumps-job-rating-drops-key-policies-draw-majority-disapproval-as-he-nears-100-days/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

