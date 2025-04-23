Who was sent by Prabowo to attend the funeral of Pope Francis? There is the name Jokowi





Jakarta, kompas.com – a total of four people were appointed by the president Prabowo Subbianto to be the messenger to attend the funeral of the supreme chief of the Chatolic church, Pope Francisto the Vatican. As indicated, Pope Francis will be buried in Basilika Santa Maria Maggiore on Saturday (04/26/2025). “On behalf of the Indonesian government, President Prabowo Subobowo decided to send several figures to attend the Vatican funeral,” said Minister of State Prasetyo Hadi at the Ministry of the State Secretariat, Central Jakarta, Wednesday 4/23/2025). Prasetyo Hadi revealed that one of the figures that will become President Prabowo's envoy is the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “Among the figures sent by President Prabowo representing the nation and the state of Indonesia, there was the first 7th president, Mr. Joko Widodo,” he said. Read also: The row of world leaders who will attend the funeral of Pope Francis Here are the figures named the messenger of President Prabowo to attend Pope Funeral Francis:: The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo Vice-Minister of Finance, Thomas Djiwandono Minister of Human Rights, Natalius Pigai Former Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Ignasius Jonan. Prasetyo also hopes that these figures will be able to represent Indonesia to express their condolences to the death of Pope Francis. “We hope that this messenger can represent our nation and our country to participate in sympathy and condolences,” said Prasetyo. Read also: the Vatican Vatican Embassy of Foreign Affairs, transmit the condolences of the death of Pope Francis According to Prasetyo, linked to the departure of the representatives is linked to the government. However, the possibility of the envoy will leave for the Vatican Thursday (04/24/2025). “For the organized departure, he could perhaps leave tomorrow Thursday or later Friday,” he said. Previously, Pope Francis breathed his last due to a stroke and a heart attack at the age of 88 on Monday April 21, 2025, at 7.35 am. The sad news was delivered by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo Vatican, at 9:45 am. Pope Francis will be buried in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, according to his request. This makes it the first pope for more than a century buried outside the Vatican territory. Read also: Jokowi becomes the Prabowo envoy to attend the cemetery of Pope Francis

