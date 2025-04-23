



A group of general lawyers assumed that President Donald Trump trying to withdraw high -ranking judges like the judges of the US Supreme Court, in a letter supporting two federal commissioners of the Commission of Commissioners for the Commissioners against their own dismissal.

Commissioners Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya, the two Democrats, continue Trump and his administration, the president's efforts to withdraw from their posts last month. The couple maintains that the president does not have the power to dismiss them.

In a memory of AMICUS deposited on Friday, senior legal officials from the Democratic State – including the generals of the lawyers of Washington, Minnesota, Colorado and Illinois – appeared the dismissal to Trump by removing the judges of Article III, a group which includes the high court judges.

The White House was contacted by email for comments.

Why it matters

The trial sets up another legal confrontation between the Trump administration and the Democratic States on the power of the President to withdraw high federal workers.

What to know

In the letter to the president of the judge of the American district court Loren L. Alikhan, the group argued that the president was trying to affirm “the powers he does not do [have]. “”

“The administration essentially claims that even if the president does not have the power to withdraw an officer, he can do it anyway, and that there is nothing of the federal courts to do,” he said. “It is not and cannot be the law.”

The group said that if the court noted that he could not take measures against the administration by removing the commissioners of the FTC, it “would have untenable consequences”, using the hypothetical scenario of the president trying to withdraw the superior judges.

President Donald Trump in the oval office of the White House, Tuesday April 22, 2025, and the judge of the Supreme Court Amy CONEY BARRETT at the American Capitol on 4 2025. President Donald Trump in the oval office of the White House, Tuesday April 22, 2025, and the judge of the Supreme Court Amy Condey Barrett at the American Capitol on March 4, 2025.

Under the Federal Trade Commission Act, the commissioners can only be dismissed if they engage in “ineffectiveness, neglect of duty or embezzlement”, argued the group, affirming that this does not apply to Slaughter and Bedoya.

“For example, all parties are likely that the president does not have the power to withdraw a judge from Article III,” said the letter, referring to the best judges, including the judges of the Supreme Court, which the Constitution declares “will hold their offices during good conduct”.

“Thus, if the president claimed to withdraw a judge from Article III, this action would have no legal effect, and the judge would not need” reinstatement “.

“But, if the Marshals service refused to authorize the judge to enter the courthouse, it could, in practice, need a declaration recognizing that it remains in office and an injunction requiring that the service stops interfere with the exercise of its functions.

“Federal courts may and must grant such injunctions.”

The letter of legal officials added: “In other words, when the president could affirm that he has powers that he does not make, he cannot unilaterally force the federal courts to comply with this assertion. The district court has the power to justify the statutory regime and to remedy the illegal attempt to withdraw the commissioners.”

The commissioner of the Federal Commerce Commission Rebecca Kelly Slaughter testifies during an audience for the energy and trade sub-comity of the Chamber in Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, and Alvaro Bedoya testifies to the energy of the Chamber and … the Commerce Commissioner then Federal Rebecca Kelly Slaughter testifies to Washington, May Ferdor, and the commissure, of 2019, of May Sub-Commerce, Mays, May Sub-Commerce, ALVARO BEDOYA COUPPEE testifies during the Sub-Comeding Energy and Trade of the Chamber on Innovation, Data and Commercial Audience in Rayburn Build

The group included legal officials from DC and states: Colorado, Hawai'i, Illinois, Minnesota, Washington, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin.

He argues that Slaughter and Bedoya by arguing that the dismissal of the pair was “an affront to the rule of law” because it has counterbalanced the decisions of the Supreme Court of the executor of Humphrey – a decision of the Supreme Court of 1935 which determined the independence of federal agencies such as the FTC.

However, the Trump administration has already declared that it operated on the cancellation of the executor of Humphrey, which would facilitate the legally for them to dismiss independent federal workers.

In a letter written by Sarah Harris, the acting promoter of Trump, she informed the judicial committee of the congress that the Ministry of Justice plans to overthrow this precedent because they consider it as an unconstitutional burden on the right of the president to dismiss federal workers.

The FTC is headed by five commissioners, appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate, each serving a mandate of seven years. No more than three commissioners can be of the same political party, says the agency's website. The president chooses one to act as president.

In Friday's letter, the group maintains that the dismissal of the pair is undermining the bipartite balance of the FTC designed to maintain consumer protection laws and antitrust laws in the United States

The letter notes that states “work regularly with the FTC to pool resources on surveys and disputes to protect consumers and maintain competition in the American economy. States count and benefit from the BARTTITY expertise and nature of the FTC to protect their consumers.

Addition: “This meticulous construction led to an agency with an expertise assessment of 100 years which brings substantial credibility to its actions thanks to decisions based on a solid professional judgment.”

AG offices spokesperson in Colorado and Illinois refused to comment more when contacted by Newsweek.

What people say

The commissioner of the FTC Alvaro Bedoya on X, formerly Twitter, on March 18, about six days after being informed that he was withdrawn from his article: “The FTC is an independent agency founded 111 years ago to fight against fraudsters and monopolists. Our staff are without relaxation of the courte of Martin Shekrelis and the world.

“Now the president wants the FTC to become a lapdog for his golf friends.”

I am a commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission. The president simply dismissed me illegally. It is clear and simple corruption. My full declaration: pic.twitter.com/12hpzsbltp

– Alvaro Bedoya (@bedoyaftc) March 18, 2025

BRIEF General AMICUS of the lawyer: “Basically, the position of the administration requires supposing that the action of the president, even if illegal, was nevertheless effective. This is not that our system of government works. The president cannot extend his powers by unfavorable possession.”

Sarah Harris, interim general advance, in her letter to the judicial committee: “The ministry intends to urge the Supreme Court to win [Humphey’s Executor]This prevents the president from properly supervising the main leaders of the executive power who supervise the laws on behalf of the president, and who has already been severely eroded by the recent decisions of the Supreme Court. “”

Donald Trump's advisor and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, shared a post X on Tuesday in which he was cited: “The only way to restore the people's rule in America is to dismiss the judges, militant judges must be removed from the bench where there is no justice.”

What happens next

The Trump administration was invited to respond to the Slaughter and Bedoya trial at the latest on April 23, the complainants then gave on May 5 to answer. A hearing is scheduled for May 20.

Any movement by the administration to remove the executor from Humphrey will be closely monitored.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-removing-supreme-court-justices-imagined-court-papers-2062549 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos