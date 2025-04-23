The head of the Turkish opposition calls a bad smell of alleged corruption erdogans in Cyprus

Ozgur Ozel, leader of the Turkish opposition political party, has criticized the bad smell of an alleged scandal of corruption linked to the north of Cyprus Implying the president of the country Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other leading political figures from his AK party in power.

Addressing the parliament of turkeys on Tuesday evening, he first asked, what type of transactions did he use Cyprus, that they do not defend, as a base?

He then started talking about Maksut Serim, a close ally of Erdogan whose son, Yasin Ekrem Serim, spent six months as Ambassador of turkeys in the North between August and February.

He linked Erdogan and Serim to three corruption scandals that had been revealed in Istanbul in the 1990s and 2000sWhen Erdogan was the mayor of the cities and the Prime Minister of Turkeys later.

These scandals focused on the electronic contact system for contactless electronic transport Akbil, which was used in Istanbul before the introduction of modern Istanbulkart, and on which Erdogan would have hidden 2.6 Billions of TL (7.8 million US dollars in 1999) of profit.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his time as mayor of Istanbul

The investigations were then extended to the Istanbul gas distribution industry and the company Trade Incorporated, with charges of irregular financial transfers and swollen contracts, as well as Belbim, the largest subsidiary of the municipalities of Istanbul responsible for electronic payment systems, which was accused of having granted largely inflamed contracts to the allies of the AK party.

A case was opened against Erdogan on this subject, but he was not charged because he had immunity as a deputy at the time.

Ozel explained how throughout these years, Serim never leaves his side in everything he doesBefore moving to the question of Yasin Ekrem Serim.

He is not from the diplomatic profession, but he was placed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He had become a private secretary, he was appointed ambassador. An ambassador who is not in the profession has been appointed in a place like Cyprus, he said.

Six months later, I said from here that there was a bad smell and asked what was going on. They returned it. I asked why and I didn't have an answer. Look, there are calculations, there are ships that are involved. The names of [Foreign Minister] It's a paid [former prime minister] Binali Yildirim is mentioned that their children's names are mentioned.

Binali Yildirim and Hakan Fidan, then chief of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Turkeys chief, in 2017

He then mentioned the chief of the Cabinet of Erdogans Hasan Dogan, who would have attracted certain parts of certain conversations to the attention of Erdogans.

Tell him this part, let Erdogan look at him on one side, there are 45 bands. 40 of them are there, five are missing. People say all kinds about what is in the other five. Information is disclosed everywhere.

Then, he mentioned the boss of the Turkish mafia Sedat Peker, who was at the center of the release of a video published in 2021 Nords, then Prime Minister Ersan Saner engaged in obscene acts on a webcam.

It was alleged that the video was the product of one of the cassettes which belonged to the murdered Cypriot businessman, Halil Falyali, who, according to allegations, was in the league with Erdogan and other high -level figures in the turkey government, but kept the tapes he wanted, if and when necessary, to use as powerful personalities.

Calm point

The first person to talk about this 40 -, 45 Bande was Sedat Peker company. He mentioned Suleyman Soyu, the Minister of the Interior of the Day. What was the Minister of the Interior doing in Dubai? He went to Dubai to follow Sedat Peker. It was removed from the Ministry of the Interior one day later, but is maintained on one side here [as an MP]Said Ozel.

Peker himself allegedly allegedly alleged a close relationship with Soyu, that Soyu facilitated his departure from Turkey to avoid prosecution, Soyu was involved in International cocaine traffic, and that he used branches for young people from the AK party to provide AK-47 automatic rifles to civilians after the failure of the state coup which was staged in the country in 2016.

Suleyman Soyu

Ozel closed his speech saying, On the one hand, Cyprus is destroyed, the bands, what is said, the witnesses, the evidenceTell me and yet no investigation on this subject is open.

Soyu tweed an answer to the speech, writing, my dear little English Ozgur, I received the last message from British friends on the island of Cyprus.

The English reference is an innuendo according to which Ozel and the CHP represent the interests of Wests and not those of Turkey, but the deputy for CHP Ali Mahir Basarir has made fire, stressing that the Turkish Minister Mehmet Simsek is a naturalized British citizen.

Ozels' speech results from the allegations formulated by the former financial director of Falyale, CEMIL ONIAL, concerning Dirty money is bleached, bribes and a dirty networkconnecting those at the top of the Turkish government, the Falyali family and the Serim family.

Onal had alleged that when Serim had been appointed summer ambassadorlast, he was told,Get these strips and bring them back, that's how you will start in the state.

Yasin Ekrem Serim

However, it was reported that if the national intelligence organization (MIT) of the turkey had discovered that there was a total of 45 or 46 of this type,Serim only recovered 40 and kept the other five for himself.

The content of the alleged missing bands is not known, but it has been said that Erkam Yildirim and Halit Fidan are both mentioned.

The Turkeys presidential communications department has criticized allegations, describing them so infected and unfounded.

It was determined thatNew manipulators concerning the change of duty at the Turkish Embassy in Nicosia were manufactured. All so-called dialogues and allegations in the news, in which [Erdogan] And [Fidan] are mentioned, are fictitious. Do not believe untreated allegations, said the communications department.

Bank in Cyprus

Later, the Turkish Foreign Ministry promised to bring legal action on this subject, describing allegations as unfounded and not based on concrete evidence.

Meanwhile, the two journalists who published the allegations for the first time, Aysemden Akin and Emine Yuksel, both reported thatTheir Facebook accounts had been closed after intense cyber attacks.

The website they operate, Bugun Kibris, have promised that those who are disturbed by the exposure of dirty relations will not get results by silencing people.