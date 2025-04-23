Trump says he has “no intention” to dismiss the president of Fed Jerome Powell





Washington President (AP), Donald Trump, said on Tuesday that he did not intend to dismiss the president of the federal reserve Jerome Powell, just a few days after his declaration that he would like to end the head of the American central bank caused a stock market sale.

I have no intention of dismissing him, Trump told journalists.

The American president had previously insinuated otherwise because he said he could dismiss Powell if he wanted, having been frustrated by the Fed putting a break on short -term interest rates. Powell said Trump's prices created uncertainty as to slower growth and higher inflationary pressures, while the President maintains that inflationary concerns are essentially nonexistent.

The President maintains that energy and grocery prices decrease, so that the Fed should reduce its reference rates because inflation is no longer a threat to the US economy, Trump said. His remarks indicated that he was still planning to use the intimidation chair to put pressure on an American central bank which undertakes to withstand political pressure within the framework of its mandate to stabilize prices and maximize employment.

Trumps Frustration led him to publish on social networks last Thursday: the termination of Powells cannot come quickly enough!

The term Fed chairs ended in May 2026.

Trump continued to broadcast his grievances about Powell on Tuesday, even if he said that the president of the Fed would remain at work despite the conviction of the presidents that inflation was no longer a problem.

Everything fell, said Trump. The only thing that has not dropped, but has not increased much is the interest rates. And we think the Fed should reduce the rate. We think it's an ideal time to reduce the rate. And married as seeing our president be early or on time, as opposed to the end. The not good latees.

Trump again attacked Powell on his social account of truth on Monday, saying that there is practically no inflation.

The comment was built on a Trump statement last week who said he thought he could dismiss Powell, a decision that shook the financial markets and frightened investors that interest rates could be submitted to politics instead of economic fundamentals.

If I want it, it came out of there very quickly, believe me, said Trump in the oval office last Thursday. I'm not happy with him.

The FED has maintained new reductions in its federal fund rate, which influences the money supply by fixing the interest rate that banks can be charged for day -to -day loans. This rate is indeed 4.33%, down entirely as a percentage since last August, because inflationary pressures seemed to be facilitated.

The Fed initially increased this rate due to the doping of inflation during the presidency of Joe Bidens, a sub-product of the world economy recovering from the 19-year-old pandemic and higher energy and food prices after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

But Powell was also willing to challenge the presidents' trade policies. He said that last week, in a speech in Chicago which prevails over pricing policies, would harm the American economy, a direct warning to a white house trying to sell import taxes as a long -term positive for the country.

The level of price increases announced so far is considerably greater than expected, and the same goes for economic effects that will include higher inflation and slower growth, Powell said at the Chicago Economic Club last week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/federal-reserve-trump-jerome-powel-4710172f1fd4d6493769ac0b81703c01 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos