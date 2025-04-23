Imran Khan 'Glad' He got rid of Sher Afzal Marwat: reports





Press office

10 hours ago

A few days after the former member of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Sher Afzal Marwat, made several allegations against Aleema Khan, sister of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the latter expressed relief concerning his withdrawal from the party.

“Fortunately, we got rid of Sher Afzal Marwat,” said Khan, the media quoted Khan after the allegations of the former PTI chief against Aleema Khan.

Sher Afzal Marwat leveled a series of allegations against Aleema Khan on Friday, accusing him of orchestrating a fishing campaign against him and an abusive campaign against his late parents via social media.

“I was nominated in 57 first [First Information Reports]Two of my houses were demolished and I went to prison. Yesterday, my dead parents were subjected to an excessive campaign, “said Marwat when he appeared on a private media, adding that all of this was made despite all the sacrifices he had made for the party.

He allegedly allegedly alleged the campaign for lagging behind and violence like “she is the patron of social media”.

Affirming that his behavior had always been “authoritarian” towards party leaders, Marwat alleged that the members of the PTI had also undergone “extremely inhuman treatment” in his hands.

He also said that when he complained to the founder of the PTI about Aleema's behavior, Imran Khan, in the presence of 29 Bigwigs of the Party, said that “no one will answer the phone of Aleema because she has nothing to do with party affairs”.

“Following the complaint, she came openly against me,” said Marwat, adding that since then, the PTI social media team as well as supporters like Shahbaz Gill and Imran Riaz Khan had dragged him.

Recalling an incident of the alleged attitude of Aleema, Marwat said that during Ramzan, she summoned a party meeting to the central secretariat. “Barrister Gohar told Aleema that he had to attend an Iftar, which she said:” You can't even move. “”

During a meeting with his lawyers at Adiala prison in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, it was reported that Imran Khan, while expressing reserves on the Mines and Mineral bills, summoned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur for the Bill.

Media reports also said that Imran Khan had sent a message to party leadership, urging them to end all disputes [among party members] With a severe message for President PTI, Barrister Gohar, on his apologetic attitude.

The former Prime Minister would also have declared that the government had delayed talks with Afghanistan for too long, adding that KP is a province suffering from terrorism. He asked the secretary general of the PTI Salman Akram Raja to write a letter to the chief judge concerning the non-implementation of the rule of law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thecurrent.pk/imran-khan-glad-he-got-rid-of-sher-afzal-marwat-reports The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos