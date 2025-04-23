



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the crown prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman had talks and co-chaired the second strategic partnership board in India-Saudi (SPC) in Djeddah on Tuesday. Prime Minister Modi invited Mohammed Bin Salman to visit India for the third meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council. Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi direct a meeting of the Saudi strategic partnership council held in Jeddah on April 22, 2025. (AFP) The two leaders examined the progress of the work within the framework of the SPC and discussed the means of strengthening cooperation. The two leaders have exchanged points of view on regional and global issues of mutual interest and the ongoing cooperation of India-Saudi in Arabia as part of the Economic Economic Corridor (IMEEC). Mohammed Bin Salman condemned the terrorist attack in the Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir and expressed his condolences on the innocent life lost in the attack. The PM Modi and the crown prince of Saudi Arabia have promised to fight against tooth terrorism and nails. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said: “Prince HRH of HRH strongly condemned the appalling terrorist attack to Pahalgam and offered the deepest condolences on lost innocent life. The two leaders have resolved to combat dental terrorism and nails. The two leaders examined the progress of the council since their last meeting in September 2023 in New Delhi. The leaders noted with appreciation the intensification of bilateral engagement and the large number of high -level visits in various ministries which have strengthened confidence and mutual understanding on both sides. Read also: US vice-president Vance, Prime Minister Modi Bienvenue to significant progress in the talks of the commercial pact under American Shadow prices In an article on X, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randir Jaiswal, said: “The PM @Narendramod and Prince Hrh of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman have held large talks and co-chanted the 2nd India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council (SPC) in Jeddah condolences on innocent lives have lost. “ “Discussions focused on exploring routes in fields, including defense, trade, investment, energy and bilateral relations of India and Saudi Arabia. Partnership. Prime Minister Modi thanked Mohammed Bin Salman for the support and well-being extended to the Indian community in Saudi Arabia. He also appreciated the support provided by the Saudi government for Indian pilgrims in Hajj. My declaration In a statement, MEA said: “The leaders welcomed the signing of 4 bilateral submarines and agreements in the fields of space, health, sports (anti-doping) and royal prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit India for the third meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council.”[ListofoutcomesprimeMinisterinVitedhisroyalhighnessPrinceMohammedbinsalmantovisitiDItiTHIDETHIDEETINGOFTHESTRAGICPartyShipcil”[ListofOutcomesPrimeMinisterinvitedHisRoyalHighnessPrinceMohammedbinSalmantovisitIndiaforthethirdmeetingoftheStrategicPartnershipCouncil” The two leaders expressed their satisfaction with the results of the work of the two ministerial committees of the Council, namely: the Committee for Political Cooperation, Security, Social and Cultural and its Sub-Comes, as well as the Economy and Investment Committee and its joint working groups. In a statement, MEA said: “The two leaders appreciated the progress of discussions in the high -level working group on investment. Manufacturing and health. “” “In this context, they particularly praised the agreement to collaborate in the establishment of two oil refineries in India, as well as the progress made on tax issues. The Prime Minister proposed that to further strengthen economic ties, the two countries could work to connect payment gateways and the commercial regulations in local currencies,” he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Djeddah for a state visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. It was received by Mohammed Bin Salman, Crown Prince, at the Royal Palace of Djeddah and granted a ceremonial welcome. This is the third visit to PM Modi in Saudi Arabia after previous visits in 2016 and 2009.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/pm-narendra-modi-invites-saudi-crown-prince-for-key-strategic-talks-in-india-101745369812765.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos