Alabama leaders, students react to President Trump delivering a speech at the start of the University of Alabama





Tuscaloosa, ala. (WBRC) – President Donald Trump announced that he would give an opening speech to the University of Alabama next month.

It will be his second visit to the campus last year. The last time Trump was on the UAS campus was during the Alabama-Georgia football match at Stade Bryant-Denny in September 2024.

The president of the Alabama Republican Party John Wahl said that his frequency of visits puts our state on the national scene and that he is proud of that.

Wahl said this event has been in preparation for a few days now, adding that President Trump had in fact contacted UA on the occasion.

Some students on the campus say that it is an honor to have a visit to exercise.

I am very surprised, said Sydney Taylor. Whatever the way you look, it is a huge honor because after all, it is the president of the United States, and to be able to obtain his university diploma and say that the president spoke to my diploma, I think it is a huge honor.

It's interesting, said Joshua Ogle. I know that there are people who say they will come out, like the rebellion, or not or they will go and do a lot. Personally, I just think it's cool to be part of the story, especially with everything that happens contextually.

The University of Alabama has published a statement saying that Trump will visit to pronounce an early spring address on Thursday, May 1, and all graduates of spring 2025 are invited.

Wahl says that it shows that the commitment to prevail over the next generation. I think this is an important thing for Donald Trump visits university campuses and speaks with students by graduating. What could be better than the University of Alabama where these two things overlap? He has a chance to visit a state that loves him at the same time as he speaks to future America leaders.

The Democrats of the College of the University of Alabama posted on social networks in response to Trumps, saying that they were shocked and disgusted.

The organization also underlined the current case involving Alireza Doroudi, saying: The Trump administration has removed one of our doctoral students without reason a few weeks ago and holds it without deposit on a Black Ice site in Louisiana. There is no insult greater than that.

Wahl said he expects campuses while the president speaks, adding that he is not opposed to people who are expressed when they disagree. He encourages them to listen to Trumps' speech. Wahl says that both sides of the aisle could have more in common than you think.

