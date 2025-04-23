China will continue to move forward on the climate crisis, said Xi Jinping, while seeming to criticize the protectionism of Donald Trumps pricing policies.

The Chinese president attended a virtual meeting on camera with the UN secretary general, Antnio Guterres, president of the Bresils, Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and about a dozen heads of state and government to discuss the climate crisis.

XI told the meeting that China would not slow down its climatic actions, according to a project of its remarks. He did not name the United States or Trump, but made an apparent reference to them while noting that China had built the largest and fastest renewable energy systems in the world as well as the largest and most complete industrial chain of energy.

XI said: Although some major persistent countries to continue unilateralism and protectionism have seriously had an impact on international rules and international order as long as we strengthen confidence, solidarity and cooperation, we will overcome the opposite winds and will advance global climate governance and all the progressive efforts of the world.

After the meeting, Guterres said that no government or fossil interest could prevent the world from pursuing a clean energy future.

The world goes ahead, at full speed in advance, said Guterres. No group or government can stop the clean energy revolution. Science is on our side and the economy has changed.

Guterres did not directly mention Trump, but the actions of the American president clearly overshadowed the meeting. The Guardian understands that the American administration was not invited to the online summit.

The presence of Chinas was essential. It is unusual for Xi to participate in such meetings, but China seems to try to position itself on the world scene as a stable and predictable superpower, a leader in developing countries, an economic partner and a counterweight to the unpredictability of Trump.

The World Trade War launched by the American president reached the American economy hard, with stock markets and bond investors looking for other paradises for their money.

China has responded by putting controls on some of the minerals and other materials that are essential for clean energy technology such as electric vehicles, solar panels, wind turbines and batteries.

China will snobbish a separate summit to be held Thursday and Friday in London, organized by the British government and the International Energy Agency, to discuss the future of energy security. The United States will be represented at the London meeting by Tommy Joyce, the acting assistant secretary of the US Energy Department of International Affairs.

The White House was forced to deny this week that there were plans for new restrictions on the activities of non -profit organizations which recommend action on the climate crisis, after generalized rumors of a new executive decree in sight.

Guterres told journalists on Wednesday that China, Brazil, the EU and the other countries and blocks present, including the heads of government of the countries, currently president of the African Union, the Anase group of Asian and the Pacific countries, and the Alliance of Small island states had expressed a message of unifying support for climate action.

He said: Our world faces massive opposite winds and a multitude of crises. But we cannot allow climate commitments to be destroyed.

During the UN high -level meeting on Wednesday, the countries confirmed the collective agreement to present their national plans on greenhouse gas emissions by September, before the next UN climate summit, COP30, which will take place in Brazil in November.

Guterres has also urged countries to provide more climate funding to the poor and vulnerable nations and establish a roadmap to find out how to deliver 1.3 TN (980 billion) per year promised to the poor world by 2035 in recent years COP29.