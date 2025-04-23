Politics
Trump goes all on the theory of laboratory leaks cocvid but he has a few holes
There are clues that the president wins over the White House could now have a favorite position on the origins of Covid.
The URL of the new COVID administrations websiteFor example, bears the Lab-Leak-True-Origins-Of-Cavid-19 /address. Then, there is the assertion in the text an intervention in one of the most bitter scientific disputes of the century that the coronavirus contains a biological characteristic that is found in nature.
And, of course, there is the small case that the title put on this page by the White House Read the laboratory leak. Below, to underline the gravity, a severe and full length image of Trump goes to the reader.
While the president corrects Internet users with a disturbing look, we finally have a certainty On how did the pandemic started?
Those who desperately want a closure on the origins of Covid could feel a little disappointed by scrolling his ankles and reading. Despite its daring claims that a laboratory leak has caused the pandemic, the new website of white houses offers no new information or explanation why its own assessment seems firmer than that of its equivocal intelligence agencies.
The declared source is a surveillance report for representatives of the House of Representatives, chaired by the member of the Republican Congress Brad Wenstrup, which was published last year. The report, based on hearings of the witnesses congress as well as documents, adopts a strongly laboratory flight opinion on the origins of Covids, but as a small part of a much wider pandemic report.
How does he get to his conclusions? There are good sources and worse. One of the first experts cited on page four, explains: it now seems extremely likely that the transfer is the result of a sloppy experience in a Chinese laboratory. Alas, the report does not include the following section of the quote, which could give an idea of the analytical section applied by the expert in question: a Boris Johnson. Eye of the bat and the toes of the frog, the former British Prime Minister continued in his memoirs, and Oops, the little food critters jumped from the test tube.
Boris Johnson, who as secretary for foreign affairs met President Trump in 2019, was cited as a source in the report
Evan VUCCI / AP
The Chamber's report, however, does a decent work to summarize the arguments of theorists of the laboratory leak less inspired by Macbeth. Wuhan, he explains, had a laboratory performing risky experiences to manipulate coronavirus. The virus that emerged in 2019 had a strange characteristic called a Furin cleavage site which could have arrived through such manipulations and recognized with planned research. Exceptionally, no evidence was found in wild animals for the progenitor of this virus.
That the report can browse these so succinctly is perhaps a function of the key documents he considered: not academic articles but summaries in the popular press written by supporters of the laboratory flight theory. The Trumps website therefore offers a summary of a summary of summaries chosen somewhat selectively.
Neither the White House website, nor the report on which it is based, does not do a good job of summary, or even to counter the arguments on the other side. There is no shortage of these.
Is it significant that the first cases were apparently grouped in exactly the type of unhealthy market of the wild animal that we have been afraid of causing a pandemic for a long time? What should we do with genetic swabs indicating high concentrations of viral RNA around animal cages? If this came from a laboratory, would it not be normal to expect the pre-countryic articles published by this laboratory to contain similar sequences?
All these arguments are refutable. Far from honestly tackling points of natural origin, however, the report of the room on which the assertions of the White House are barely based in straw.
While China locked Wuhan in March 2020, Trump and officials, including Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci, were trying to limit the propagation of the disease in the United States
AFP
Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post / Getty Images
There is even more than we can find out. In a debate whose two parties are rooted by discussing the market against the laboratory, we recently released we documents Show that in 2023, the CIA seemed to think that a natural origin was always possible but somewhere that the market. Another American military briefing papersReleased this month, show that at an time when officials still publicly supported a natural origin, government virologists told them that the virus showed proof of construction artificially.
But for the moment, to analyze the origins that does it is always weighing and analyzing a deep uncertainty. It is not simply a question of knowing whether, in balance, a laboratory leak is more likely than a market leak, but if one or the other is still a more convincing case than knows.
These are all other possible results, barely discussed. What if it was a natural leak but not the market at all? What if it came from infected laboratory workers during the sampling in a bat cave? Would the latter count as a laboratory leak or a natural origin? With the evidence that we have currently, one of these scenarios, or others, be surprising?
Learn more about the Trump presidency
Trump, at least, is convinced where Cavid came from. While he is progressing with certainty towards the readers of his website, he will no doubt convince many others if they were already convinced. If he wants to win the rest, he should learn from one of the lessons in the pandemic indeed, a lesson argued in the very report he cites. Ignoring uncertainty and transforming science issues into politics, which ultimately makes the arguments weaker, no stronger.
