A magnitude 6.2 Quake shakes Istanbul and hurts more than 230 people

A earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 shake Istanbul And other Turkey areas on Wednesday, which caused a general panic and dozens of injuries in the city of 16 million people, although there was no immediate report of serious damage.

People gather outside after an earthquake shock with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 in Istanbul, Türkiye, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Khalil Hamra / AP

At least 236 people were treated for injuries they have suffered while they were trying to jump buildings or for panic attacks most of them in Istanbul, where residents are on tent dishes because the city is considered high risk of major earthquake.

The earthquake had a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (about 6 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey, with its epicenter about 40 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of Istanbul, in the Marmara Sea.

It was felt in the neighboring provinces of Tekirdag, Yalova, Bursa and Balikesir and in the coastal city of Izmir, about 550 kilometers (340 miles) south of Istanbul. The Minister of the Interior, Ali Yerlikaya, said that the earthquake had lasted 13 seconds and was followed by more than 100 highest replicas measuring 5.9 in magnitude.

The earthquake began at 12:49 pm Wednesday, a public holiday when many children were out of school and celebrated in the streets of Istanbul. Panicked residents rushed to their houses and buildings in the streets. The authorities urged residents to avoid entering buildings that could have been damaged and said that the sports halls and mosques would be open to residents of the house who did not want to spend the night in their homes.

More than 230 injured

In total, 236 citizens were affected by panic crises and by the falls or by the jump, said the Minister of Health, Kemal Memisoglu. He said 173 injuries were in Istanbul while the others were in the surrounding provinces.

The authorities had received 378 reports of structural damage in various buildings, said Murat Kurum, Minister of Urbanization, Urbanization and Climate Change, adding that 12 buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

A single building of an abandoned and abundant structure in the historic District of Fatih in cities had collapsed, officials said.

Many residents flocked to parks, school lessons and other open zones to avoid being near buildings in the event of collapse or subsequent earthquakes. Some people have launched tents in parks.

Thank God, there does not seem to be problems at the moment, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Said during an event marking national sovereignty and children's Day. May God protect our country and our people from all kinds of calamities, disasters, accidents and troubles.

Leyla Ucar, a personal trainer, said that she was doing the exercise with her student on the 20th floor of a building when they felt intense tremors.

We have shaken incredibly. It threw us, we could not understand what was going on, we did not think of an earthquake at the start because of the shock, she said. It was very scary.

Senol Sari, 51, told the Associated Press that he was with his children in the living room of their apartment on the third floor when he heard a loud noise and the building began to tremble. They fled to a neighboring park where they waited for him to pass, said Sari.

Later, they were able to go home calmly, said Sari, but remain worried that a bigger earthquake strikes the city one day. Our concerns continue, he said.

My children were a little afraid

Cihan Boztepe, 40, fled in the streets with his family to avoid a potential collapse of their building. Standing next to his sobbing child, Boztepe said in the AP that in 2023, he lived in Batman province, an area close to the southern part of Turkey where Major Quakes struck at the time. On Wednesdays Trembling felt lower and he was not so afraid.

At first, we were shaken, then stopped, then we were shaken, he said. My children were a little afraid, but I was not. We quickly gathered our things and went to a safe place.

The Minister of Education, Yusuf Tekin, announced that schools would be closed on Thursday and Friday in Istanbul, but that in accordance with the need for a safe space, our school gardens are open to the use of all our citizens.

Urban reconstruction projects

Türkiye is crossed by two major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

A Magnitude 7.8 Trewke of February 6, 2023And a second powerful tremor a few hours later, killed more than 53,000 people in Turkey and destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings in 11 southern and southeast provinces. 6,000 other people were killed in the northern regions of neighboring Syria.

Istanbul was not affected by this earthquake, but devastation increased fears of a similar earthquake, experts citing the proximity of cities with flaw lines.

In order to prevent damage caused by any future earthquake, the national government and local administrations have launched urban reconstruction projects to strengthen risk buildings and launched campaigns to demolish those who risk collapsing.

The imprisoned mayor expresses his sadness

Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul which was imprisoned last month for accusations of corruptionpublished a statement through his lawyers, expressing his sadness not to be able to be with the city residents.

As managers and urban planners who have devoted their lives to disasters focused on Istanbul and who have struggled for this purpose, my greatest sadness is that we cannot be with you, said the mayor.

Many see the arrest of the politician, Considered a key rival to Erdoganas being politically motivated. The government insists that the courts operate independently.

On Wednesday, long queues were formed in the service stations as residents, planning to leave Istanbul, rushed to fill their vehicles. Among them, Emre Senkay said he could leave if a more severe earthquake strikes later in the day.

My plan is to leave Istanbul if there is a more serious earthquake, he said.

Fraser reported to Ankara, Turkey. The journalist of Associated Press, Robert Badendieck, in Canakkale, in Türkiye, contributed to this report.