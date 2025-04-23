Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi cancels the visit scheduled for Kanpur | Latest news from India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday from Saudi Arabia, after interrupting his state visit, canceled a program provided in Uttar Pradesh. Development occurs one day after 26 people were killed on Tuesday in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. (Ani photo)

According to people who are aware of the details, the Prime Minister had to visit Kanpur on Thursday to inaugurate and throw the foundation stone for development projects 20,000 crores.

However, in the light of the recent terrorist attack which won a certain number of lives, including that of Shubham – a courageous young son of Kanpur, and keeping in mind the dark mood and the feelings of the people, the event was canceled, said a person familiar with the issue.

The government has rejected all festive and public commitments to Kanpur as a mark of respect for the deceased.

The Prime Minister will however attend an official pre-targeting program in Madhubani, Bihar, on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas, the person quoted above.

A meeting of the security firm committee is also scheduled for day.

A multitude of meetings have already taken place since Wednesday morning to take stock of the situation on the field in cashmere.

Upon his arrival in Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Modi was informed by NSA Ajit Doval, the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vikram Misri at the airport.