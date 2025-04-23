The lawyer who reported a false diploma of Jokowi was a suspect in the falsification of documents





Kompas.com – Zaenal Mustofa, one of the lawyers for the rejection team of false diplomas, is embarrassed (UGM Trickery) who reported that the former Indonesian president, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), for the so -called false diplomas, had apparently been appointed suspect in the case of counterfeiting of documents. The determination of the suspect Zaenal Mustofa was confirmed directly by the Sukoharjo police inquiry. “Yes, it is true that ZM (Zaenal Mustofa) was appointed suspect on Friday (04/18/2024),” said Kasat Reskrim Sukoharjo Police, Akp Zaenudin, when confirmed Kompas.com Wednesday (23/04/2025). Read also: Mahfud MD concerning the Jokowi diploma trial: UGM should not need to be involved in this case Zaenal Mustofa is suspected of using false documents for law conferences AKP Zaenudin explained that the alleged document counterfeit of Zaenal Mustofa has been reported to the Sukoharjo police station since 2023. The journalist of the case was a lawyer named Asri Purwanti. “After the report was registered, we were the subject of an investigation, then we went to the investigation and published LP (police report) on October 6, 2023,” said Zaenudin. Based on the survey results, Zaenal Mustofa is known to use false dominance to move conferences from the University of Muhammadiyah in Surakarta (UMS) at S1 Law University in Surakarta (UNSE). The false document is in the form of a UMS removal certificate, value transcription and others that have apparently included the inappropriate students' identification number (NIM). “NIM (student registration number) turns out to belong to other students who have give up UMS, “said Zaenudin. “After being confirmed at the UMS, the suspect was apparently not a student from the Faculty of Law there, but indeed, he had obtained a baccalaureate in education at the UMS,” added Zaenudin. Why has Zaenal Mustofa just appointed a suspect after Jokowi's aspiration? Zaenudin revealed that the process of investigation into the case of false documents Zaenal Mustofa was arrested because he advanced as a candidate for legislative members (candidates) of the Indonesian parliament during the 2024 elections. “After having known that he was Nyaleg, there were instructions from the chief of the national police if there was no exam, worried about being confused with criminalization. Then we were waiting (investigation),” said Zaenudin. After the end of the elections in 2024, the regional police of Sukoharjo carried out the alleged case of false documents Zaenal Mustofa. Sukoharjo regional police also brought expert witnesses from Diponegoro University (UNDIP), Airlangga University (Uirlangga University) and Sebelas Maret Solo University (UNS). Also read: Jokowi considers legal roads, concerning UGM diploma allegations The results of the survey show that Zaenal is considered to be used for false documents to register for a baccalaureate in unsense. After being appointed suspect, Zaenal Mustofa must make the call of the investigator in criminal investigation of the Sukoharjo police on Monday (04/28/2025). On the accusation, Zaenal Mustofa was threatened by article 263 paragraph 2 of the penal code concerning the falsification of documents, with a maximum criminal threat of six years in prison.

