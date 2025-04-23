Trump Latest updates: Elon Musk is considerably removing Doge's role after Tesla's benefits dive





Financial markets raise relief after Trump said that he will not draw the reserve chair fed

The global equity markets mainly increased on Wednesday, showing signs of relief after President Donald Trump said that he did not intend to dismiss the president of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell.

At the start of negotiations, the British FTSE 100 increased by 1.6% to 8,461.24 while Germanys Dax jumped from 2.5% to 21,820.14 and Frances CAC increased by 2.1% to 7,480.99.

Asian markets also won, Japan Nikkei 225 increasing by 1.9% to finish at 34,868.63, Hong Kongs Hang Send increased by 2.4% to 222,072.62 and Australias S&P / ASx increased by 1.3% to 7,920.50.

American shares have also been set to raise more, with term contracts on DOW up 1.5% and S&P 500 term contracts by 2%.

Trump had previously declared that Powell could be dismissed soon, but on Tuesday he told journalists: I do not intend to dismiss him.

Rachel Clun, AP23 April 2025 10:21

Trump rents $ 5,000 bonus for baby a good idea

Donald Trump was rushed by journalists on Tuesday on the ideas of stimulating birth rate, including the $ 5,000 bonus.

It seems to me a good idea, Trump said when asked for the incentive in cash.

In 2024, there were just under 55 births per 1,000 women of age to age a slight increase of 1% compared to the record of 2023, but below the previous birth rate.

Trump last month was called president of fertilization and, in February, he signed a decree aimed at expanding affordable access to IVF.

Trump, illustrated with the Roll Easter Easter Easter on Monday, approved cash incentive to births (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Rachel Clun23 April 2025 10:07

China says the United States should stop threats if it wants a trade agreement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas said Beijing did not want a trade war, but added that the United States should stop threatening if they wanted an agreement.

Asked about President Donald Trumps, the comments that work progressed on an agreement to lower the prices, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Guo Jiakun, accused the United States of continuing to exert extreme pressure while trying to negotiate an agreement.

We do not want a trade war, but we are not afraid. If the United States really wants to solve the problems by dialogue and negotiation, this should stop threatening and singing, and engaging in dialogue with China according to equality, mutual respect and mutual benefits, he said, according to Chinese state media.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun (EPA)

Rachel Clun23 April 2025 09:52

Why does Musk go back from Doge?

The billionaire Elon Musk said that since next month, he will considerably reduce his time to the Ministry of Government's efficiency to one to two days a week.

There are some key reasons on the reasons for which he is backing down.

First, its 130 days as an employee of the special government should expire at the end of next month. Musk said major work in setting up the cost reduction service was mainly completed.

He also clashed with other key advisers from Donald Trump, notably attacking the sales advisor and architect of the Pter Navarro pricing plan.

Another important reason for its pivot far from finding public service savings is to focus on its companies.

Tesla's profits plunged in the first quarter of the year, the company reported on Tuesday, the income falling at its lowest level since the third quarter of 2021. Tesla shares have also dropped by around 40% this year.

From next month, I will allocate a lot more of my time to Tesla, he said.

Rachel Clun23 April 2025 09:37

The president does not intend to dismiss the president of the federal reserve

Donald Trump seemed to start his suggestion that he could dismiss the president of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell.

“I have no intention of dismissing him,” Trump told journalists on Tuesday.

Trump previously insinuated that he could dismiss the president of the central bank, threatening last week that Powell was soon dismissed.

The comments came after Powell declared in a speech that the federal reserve would adopt an approach to waiting for interest rates in the face of the continuous uncertainty caused by the prices of the presidents.

Attacks on Powell were considered a threat to the independence of federal reserves and caused a financial market sale.

Donald Trump and Jerome Powell (Getty Images)

Rachel Clun23 April 2025 09:22

Donald Trump admits that prices in China will fall but not to zero

The president admitted that the current 145% levy on goods imported from China would fall, but he warned that they would not hit zero.

Donald Trump said the talks between Washington and Beijing worked well because everyone wanted to participate, but he argued that China would ultimately be forced to reach an agreement to reduce prices.

In the end, they must conclude an agreement, because otherwise they will not be able to deal with in the United States, and we want them to be involved, but they must and other countries must conclude an agreement, and if they do not conclude an agreement, we will establish the agreement, he said on Tuesday.

We will define the agreement, and it will be a good deal for everyone and it will be, I think it is a process that will go fairly quickly.

When asked if he would abandon the prices, Trump said: “It will drop considerably. But it will not be zero.”

President Donald Trump said prices on Chinese products will fall, but will not be zero (Reuters)

Rachel Clun23 April 2025 09:09

Elon Musk reduces his work for the Trump administration

Elon Musk will considerably reduce his time to work for the Trump administration next month to spend more time leading her businesses as Tesla's profits have dropped.

Since Donald has prevailed over the inauguration, the billionaire boss Tesla directed the controversial department of government efficiency which has reduced costs in an aggressive manner through the federal government.

The cuts, in particular to the financing of scientific research and government services such as the American Department of Agriculture, have sparked public reactions and public concerns in musk companies.

Musk told investors at a conference call following the results that he would probably reduce his job for Trump to one or two days a week.

“I think that probably starting next month, in May, my time allowance in Doge will drop considerably,” said Musk.

“The large work slog necessary to set up the DOGE team and work with the government to put the financial house in order.

Elon Musk reduces his time to work for the Trump administration (AFP via Getty Images)

Rachel Clun23 April 2025 08:55

Trade negotiations reproduce in Washington while global growth forecasts decrease

While the International Monetary Fund has warned that global economic growth will slow down almost all countries due to the aggressive tariff policy of Trump administrations, finance leaders and sales representatives around the world have converged in Washington.

They were there Tuesday for the IMF spring meetings and the world's banks, but most of them were also there to conclude an agreement with the White House to alleviate the prices imposed on most American trade partners,

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said negotiations occurred at the rate. So far, 18 countries have made proposals, she said, and the administrative negotiation team is preparing to meet 34 countries to discuss prices during the coming week.

Donald Trump imposed a reference rate at 10% on almost all business partners earlier this month, and introduced higher prices over dozens more before pause these additional tasks for 90 days.

High prices also remain in place for all steel, aluminum and car exports to the United States

(AP)

Rachel Clun23 April 2025 08:40

The IMF reduces American economic forecasts as a world entering a new era

The prospects for the American economy have worsened considerably, according to the International Monetary Fund, due to unprecedented disruption and uncertainty caused by Donald Trumps prices.

The Top Financial Financial Agency has reduced its growth forecasts for the US economy to only 1.8% for the year, compared to 2.7%, one of the largest negative economic growth revisions of the latest IMF global prospects.

Although the IMF does not expect an American recession, it has increased the chances of occurring this year from 25% to 37%.

“We are entering a new era,” said Pierre-Olivier Gourchas, chief economist of the IMF. “This global economic system that has been working for eighty years is being reset.”

The International Monetary Fund has warned that pricing uncertainty will slow economic growth worldwide, reducing its global economic growth forecasts by 0.5 percentage points for this year, reducing growth in almost all countries.

Rachel Clun23 April 2025 08:20

