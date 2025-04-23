Vir Das auditioned 9 times for Delhi Belly, rejected rock for the film; Aamir Khan almost played the role of Vijay Raaz. Look | Bollywood News





It is difficult to imagine Delhi Belly without vir das singing “Jaa Chudail”, Kunal Roy Kapur Sprint in a burqa and constipation in the eyes of Bug Imran Khans. But it turns out that the classic cult could have been very different. In a new video behind the scenes on the YouTube channel of Aamir Khan, director Abhinay Deo, the writer Akshat Verma and the actor Vir Das open on the wild casting process of films and all the curves along the way.

It turns out that Vir Das has never been supposed to play Arup. Technically, when we started the casting, Vir was supposed to play in Tashi, Akshat of Imran revealed. To which Vir added, which would never have worked. That may be why he ended up auditioning nine times for the film. For me, Delhi's belly process was this unknown number, because I auditioned 9 times and each time I used to receive a call from a new fixed line at Aamir Khan Productions. In fact, it was not even the only film he was testing this year. I auditioned 6 times for 3 idiots, 5 hearings for rock on !! And 9 auditions for Delhi Belly, he said. Delhi Belly and Rock ON !! I fell on the same dates and I received a role of Purab Kohlis, but I chose Delhi Belly on it.

Meanwhile, Kunal Roy Kapur was not even in the running at the start. The team had their eyes on her brother, Aditya Roy Kapur, but things took a tour. Kunal was never supposed to make the film, they shared. But when he entered, he integrated directly into chaotic films and the rest was in history.

Even the role of gangster by Vijay Raaz, now iconic, has almost followed a different route. We wanted AMIMir to play this character, said the team, but he was more interested in the role of the Kunals. Finally, Vijay Raaz was sunk and brought its impassive line. Aamir Khan, instead, ended up making a cameo as a disco fighter, who, let's be honest, has become a legendary moment in its own right.

