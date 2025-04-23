JD Vance calls PM Modi on Pahalgam's attack, reiterates the support of us to India

US vice-president JD Vance called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and firmly condemned the vile terrorist attack in Jammu-et-Cachemire. He transmitted his biggest condolences to loss of lives and reiterated that the United States stands with the Indian people during this difficult hour.

The US vice-president expressed that the United States was ready to provide any assistance in the joint control against terrorism, said the spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randir Jaiswal, in an article on X. The Prime Minister thanked the American vice-president Vance and President Trump for their support and solidarity messages.

JD VANCE, who is currently on an official visit to India with his family, spoke to the media and condemned the vile terrorist attack which took place on Tuesday in Pahalgam. He presented condolences and said the United States would provide all the possible help to India.

According to a video published by Russia today, the American vice-president said: “I want to present our condolences to the residents of Kashmir who were affected by this terrible terrorist attack.”

He reiterated the appeal between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump concerning the horrible terrorist attack. Vance said: “The president has already spoken with Prime Minister Modi … Obviously, we provide all assistance and help that we can provide to the government, to the Indian people.”

Earlier, in an article on X, the American vice-president said: “USHA and I explore our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. In the past few days, we have been overwhelmed by the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them while they were crying this horrible attack.”

President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening to offer condolences to the victims of “the Islamist terrorist attack” in the Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Trump for his support and said India was determined to bring the authors and donors to this “loose and odious terrorist attack” into court. Trump condemned the attack on Pahalgam and said that the United States was with India in its fight against terrorism and offered any possible support.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also offered support to India. In an article on X, Rubio wrote: “The United States is held with India. Us National Security Advisor Mike Waltz called on Pahalgam attack a” terrible tragedy “.

He made the statement in response to the position shared by American president Donald Trump on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Pahalgam's terrorist attack was one of the largest terrorist attacks after the repeal of article 370 in 2019. After the terrorist attack, the security forces launched the research operations on Wednesday to find responsible terrorists.

Security has been reinforced since the attack, with visuals in the area showing the deserted streets in the generally lively tourist area. Many organizations also asked for a Jammu Bandh after the attack.

