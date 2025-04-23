Politics
JD Vance calls PM Modi on Pahalgam's attack, reiterates the support of us to India
New Delhi:
US vice-president JD Vance called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and firmly condemned the vile terrorist attack in Jammu-et-Cachemire. He transmitted his biggest condolences to loss of lives and reiterated that the United States stands with the Indian people during this difficult hour.
The US vice-president expressed that the United States was ready to provide any assistance in the joint control against terrorism, said the spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randir Jaiswal, in an article on X. The Prime Minister thanked the American vice-president Vance and President Trump for their support and solidarity messages.
vice-president @Vp @Jdvance called Prime Minister @Narendramodi And strongly condemned the vile terrorist attack in Jammu-et-Cachemire. He expressed his greatest condolences on loss of life and reiterated that the United States stands with the Indian people in this
Randir Jaiswal (@Meandia) April 23, 2025
JD VANCE, who is currently on an official visit to India with his family, spoke to the media and condemned the vile terrorist attack which took place on Tuesday in Pahalgam. He presented condolences and said the United States would provide all the possible help to India.
According to a video published by Russia today, the American vice-president said: “I want to present our condolences to the residents of Kashmir who were affected by this terrible terrorist attack.”
He reiterated the appeal between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump concerning the horrible terrorist attack. Vance said: “The president has already spoken with Prime Minister Modi … Obviously, we provide all assistance and help that we can provide to the government, to the Indian people.”
Earlier, in an article on X, the American vice-president said: “USHA and I explore our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. In the past few days, we have been overwhelmed by the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them while they were crying this horrible attack.”
USHA and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. In the past few days, we have been overwhelmed by the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they cry this horrible attack. https://t.co/cuaymxje5a
Jd vance (@jdvance) April 22, 2025
President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening to offer condolences to the victims of “the Islamist terrorist attack” in the Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire.
Prime Minister Modi thanked Trump for his support and said India was determined to bring the authors and donors to this “loose and odious terrorist attack” into court. Trump condemned the attack on Pahalgam and said that the United States was with India in its fight against terrorism and offered any possible support.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also offered support to India. In an article on X, Rubio wrote: “The United States is held with India. Us National Security Advisor Mike Waltz called on Pahalgam attack a” terrible tragedy “.
The United States is held with India. https://t.co/qbl0hx7w5j
Secretary Marco Rubio (@secrubio) April 22, 2025
He made the statement in response to the position shared by American president Donald Trump on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Pahalgam's terrorist attack was one of the largest terrorist attacks after the repeal of article 370 in 2019. After the terrorist attack, the security forces launched the research operations on Wednesday to find responsible terrorists.
Security has been reinforced since the attack, with visuals in the area showing the deserted streets in the generally lively tourist area. Many organizations also asked for a Jammu Bandh after the attack.
(With the exception of the title, this story has not been published by NDTV staff and is published from a unionized flow.)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/us-vice-president-jd-vance-calls-pm-modi-over-jammu-and-kashmir-pahalgam-terror-attack-reiterates-us-support-to-india-8237195
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi has become sent from Prabowo to attend the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican
- 'No cricket with Pakistan': Shreevats Goswami's plea for BCCI after pahalgam attack
- Pahalgam terrorist attack: Industry Treaty with Pakistan has put on hold
- Trump ready to end the trade war with China? He says the prices will fall but …
- Optimistic Trump on a massive price cut for Beijing
- Celebrate World Table Tennis Day
- Trump America “Authoritarian Breakhthrough” | Rutger Bregman | Fourcast
- Today's earthquake: 6.2 tremors shaking Istanbul, buildings were evacuated
- Patriot Nusantara Youth Report 4 Jokowi Allegations Diploma
- Spokane Chiefs continue to Western Conference Championship Series
- Trump's employment approval, the treatment of problems in April 2025
- What does the UK's Supreme Court mean the gender ruling against Transman?