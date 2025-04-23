Politics
Jokowi plays the scenario to control power? The loyalist heritage must be destroyed from the Prabowo office
Jakarta, Mi – The national coordinator of the Nahdlatul Ulama Muda axis, Ramadhan Isa, said that former Indonesian president Joko Widodo alias Jokowi played the powerful queue of power.
The evaluation responded to the Jokowi declaration “only one sun, President Prabowo Subaianto” who also denied the question of “Twin Sun”.
“Jokowi's remarks do not comply with his actions. The meeting with the National Police of Participants in his Pimmen was a hidden message which he still held control of the police,” said Dhani, his salvation was cited Thursday 4/24/2025).
The red and white coalition (KKMP) Kawal Presidium then assessed that the existence of the loyalist of Jokowi in the cabinet could paralyze the performance of the Prabowo government.
“There are 17 ministers and representatives who are still people. Not surprising that there are many blunders of the interior,” he said.
Certain examples of the blunder include the declaration of the head of presidential communication Hasan Nasbi on the terror of the chief of the pig at the tempo, as well as the unilateral movement of the vice-president of the Maison Sufmi Dasco Ahmad which forced the ratification of the invoice of Pilkada on August 22, 2024.
“If it was not because Prabowo immediately intervened that day, Indonesia could have entered the phase of political instability before the start of the government,” he said.
He therefore urged President Prabowo to immediately reshuffle and clean up or destroy the loyalist inherited from Jokowi from the government. “Pak Prabowo, it is a question of maintaining the sovereignty of the government. Do not let political parasites harm the national agenda. Indonesia needs unity, not the hidden agenda of the previous regime,” said Dhani.
He considered that Jokowi's involvement in maintaining influence in the new government was a form of weakening of democracy. “It is not a healthy transition of power, it is sabotage. Democracy respects the results, not infiltrating through ghost power,” he said.
KKMP asked that Jokowi's loyalist placement in a strategic position be examined. “The spirit of people's sovereignty must be returned. The new government should not be a hostage from the past agenda,” he said.
It has been reported that a certain number of ministers in the Red and White Cabinet and participants in the school of the college (Serdik SESPIMMEN) of the national police at the residence of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo or Jokowi in the city of Solo, in the center of Java, carried out the public projectors.
In addition, the question of the twin sun intervened after a number of Minister Prabowo Sowan in Jokowi.
Several ministers of Prabowo who were in Jokowi in Jokowi at the time of Lebaran 2025 included the Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of Health of Health, the Minister of Health of Health, the Minister of Food, Lahadalia, the Minister of Energy and Minor).
There was also the Minister of Population and Family Development Wihaji, the cooperative minister Budi Arie Setiadi, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati, coordinated minister of human development and culture (PMK) Pratikno, president of the National Economic Council Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, and the Minister of Affairs of the Maison Bima Arya.
Responding to the visit, the member of the DPR II of the DPR, Mardani Ali will, said that the ministers of the Red and White cabinet should have received permission from Prabowo during the meeting with Jokowi. The politician of the Prosperous Justice Party or the PKS has evaluated that friendship in Jokowi is good, but he recalled that there should not be perception of the twin sun.
In addition, he said, a meeting with Jokowi took place during the ministers' work hours. “The collection is good. But not the hours of work and make sure of permission to the president,” said Mardani on Saturday (4/4/2025).
After that, Jokowi also had guests from the 65th Regional Police SESPIMMEN SESPIMMEN (DIKREG) on Thursday, April 17, 2025.
SESPIMMEN POLRI is a school and management of the staff of the National Police with community classification officers with the rank of commissioners and auxiliary commissioners. Jokowi's assistant commissioner, Syarif Muhammad Fitriansyah, also studies in the 65th Polri Sespimmen.
Jokowi: only one president, prabowo
Jokowi rejected the Twin Sun problem after a number of PRABOWO ministers and subministers met him in the city of Solo. He pointed out that the sun was just one, in this case, what meant was President Prabowo suffered.
“There is no twin sun. The sun is only one, namely President Prabowo suffered, already, clearly,” said Jokowi when he was met by journalists at his residence on Monday, April 21, 2025.
Then he made sure that the deputy ministers and ministers of the Red and White Cabinet who were present met him to stay in touch. Especially during Idulfitri 1446 Hijri. “Friendship on Eid day is very good for anyone, yes,” he said.
He also said that during the meeting, no minister and deputy requested advice or comments. “Ordinary friendship, and that's good, friendship,” said Gibran Rakabuming Raka's father.
While the Minister of State Secretary (Menesneg), Prasetyo Hadi, stressed that there was no indication of the twin sun at a meeting of a certain number of officials from Polri Sespimmen with Jokowi solo on Thursday last week.
Prasetyo, who is also a spokesperson for the President of the Republic of Indonesia, said that the meeting was purely friendly in the atmosphere of Eid, not a political maneuver.
“Oh, there is not that,” he told Jakarta Presidential Palace on Monday, April 21, 2025, while answering journalists' questions about the question of the twin sun in the Sespimmen Sespimmen with Jokowi.
During the visit, there were a number of participants and SESPIMMEN officials of the 65th Polri, including Patun Pokjar II Serdik SESPIMMEN in the 65th DIKREG Commissioner of Pol. Denny.
Regarding the gathering of a certain number of ministers Prabowo to the former president Jokowi at the time of Lebaran, Prasetyo considered him as current. He rejected the impression that the meeting was contrary to the current management of President Prabowo.
The Party Party politician said that the spirit of the meeting was purely friendly and did not need to be associated with political conflicts.
“No, no, no. Because for him, his enthusiasm is friendly, so please, do not be associated with this minister who is friendly with Mr. Jokowi, so there is a twin sun, not like that,” he explained.
Prasetyo also made sure that there was no gap between the Minister of the Red and White Cabinet after Prabowo contacted the Minister for Coordination of Community Enterment Muhaimin Iskandar alias Cak Imin. According to Prasetyo, Cak Imin said that Prabowo asked ministers to end the ranks.
“There is no creation. As a team, the President always analoges our red and white cabinet in a team, so we must continue to conclude from ranks,” said Prasetyo.
Prasetyo said Prabowo orders to his ministers to finish the ranks aimed at maintaining enthusiasm.
Cak Imin had disclosed that the head of state called him so that the ministers supported the ranks. He said that when he wondered about the discussion at the Halalbihal event with him Sunday evening April 20, 2025.
“Earlier, the president also called me, congratulated Halalbihalal today and asked colleagues ministers to continue to conclude in the ranks,” IMIN CAK told PM Minister Jakarta.
He said Prabowo had been invited to attend a Halalbihal event with him. Unable to attend, Prabowo also called congratulations for the implementation of the activity.
The president of the National Awakening Party (PKB) said that the discussion between the events of the event was only linked to general questions.
“Essentially, with this Halalbihal, the coming ministers can improve the joint work model that is present among the members of the Red and White Cabinet,” he said. (PALE)
