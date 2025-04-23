



The Minister of the Interior Ministry Diana Johnson has to raise concerns with metropolitan police after a trans and law activist has been represented with a sign suggesting that their political adversaries should have died, after the decision of the Supreme Court in recent weeks. Jo Grady, secretary general of the University and the University, published a photo of the panel during a demonstration outside London. Grady said she had shown a demonstration with only 24 hours a day after the judges' decision. Dame Diana, Minister of Police, said the police had told her that the photo was actually coming from an older event – but was contradicted by Radio Times presenter Kate McCann. The Minister told Times Radio: I spoke yesterday with the metropolitan police of this very point and a certain number of photos that I saw on the social networks of some of the questions concerning threats to individuals or references to TERF and all this and the threats of violence.

“I was assured that these photos did not come from demonstrations on Saturday but other demonstrations which had taken place in the past. So it reassured me yesterday that this work had been done. However, she was challenged by presenter Kate McCann, who said: Can it be right? Because one of these photos was published by a boss of the Union … The one who said that the only good Terf is a dead terf, I think it was the poster that was part of this, and the photos she said came from the rally she had attended that day? Lady Diana promised: if this is the case, I will come back and lift it with the metropolitan police, but I specifically asked yesterday when I met them on the messages that were on social networks. This has also happened in the past when we have had demonstrations around the situation in Gaza. Kate McCann continued: I have no doubt of this, but in this particular case, given the person who published it … Lady Diana said: Well, I'm going to look at that. I will examine this because it concerns me and obviously threats like the one that is made are really worrying and could well constitute offenses. So I will certainly look at what you have raised with me. The sign referred to Terfs, a sentence used by certain activists of trans rights to designate women who believe that transgender women should be prohibited from certain women's spaces. He said that the only good Terf is a _ _ _ _ terf, the four empty spaces indicating where the letters were missing was next to an image of a Hangmans' node, suggesting that the full text should be read: the only good terf is a dead terf. Meanwhile, the leader of the Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, accused the ministers of labor of lying about supporting spaces reserved for women after Sir Keir Starmers turned on his opinions on transgender women. Before his weekly confrontation with Sir Keir during the Prime Ministers' questions, Ms. Badenoch struck the Minister of Equalities Bridget Phillipson for having previously declared that transgender women could use female toilets.

The conservative chief said: Yesterday, the Secretary of Education said that the hangar still supported unique spaces for women. She lied. These are images of last year where she says exactly the opposite: that men should use women's spaces if they have a certificate. She has published a link to an interview on Times Radio in 2024 in which Ms. Phillipson suggested that transgender women who had followed the formal recognition process could use toilets for women. Sir Keir was criticized after welcoming the real clarity offered by the judgment of the supreme courts, which, according to him, clearly said that a woman is an adult woman. He marked a passage from his previous opinions according to which trans women are women. The author and activist of women's rights, JK Rowling, said: Imagine being such a coward that you can only bring together the courage to tell the truth once the Supreme Court has ruled on the truth. The Supreme Court has confirmed the terms that the woman and the gender of the 2010 equality law refer to a biological woman and the biological sex. This means that transgender women with a gender recognition certificate (RCMP) can be excluded from mono-sex spaces if they are proportioned. Independent MP Rosie Duffield, who left work last year, said Sir Keirs turns around to find out if a transgender woman was a woman showed that he was a manager rather than a leader.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/2045328/home-office-minister-diana-johnson

