Trump administration reflecting on $ 5,000 for baby payment to encourage women to have more children

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trumps Listens to several ideas designed to help improve birth rate rates, in particular by offering payment to mothers, according to the New York Times. Although none of the ideas was publicly approved by Trump or his administration, the aid of the White House were recently presented a handful of options that would defend hope encouraged women to have more children.

Four people who were part of the meetings spoke with the New York Times on condition of anonymity.

The movement to increase birth rates comes from conservative defenders promoting their vision of family values. The Times cited part of the 2025 project, the policy plan that has so far shaped the asset agenda, such as a roadmap for the birth rate plan. Part of the opening chapter of the 2025 project calls for restoring the family as a centerpiece of American life.

Natary rates in the United States have been decreasing for more than a decade, which has led some conservatives to call on government action to increase these rates.

A plan presented called for funding for programs that educate women on their menstrual cycles. The information would likely be used to help women understand when it is ovulators and when it can design. Another idea calls 30% of the scholarships for the Fulbright program to be reserved for candidates who are married or who have children.

Although these plans do not call for direct funding to mothers, a suggested idea is a baby bonus payment of $ 5,000 that would be issued to American mothers after childbirth. The proposed payment is notable, because it would only cover a fraction of the average cost of childbirth, even with insurance.

According to the Peterson Center on Healthcare and the Kaiser Family Foundation, the average cost for a baby is nearly $ 19,000 and about $ 3,000 are personal expenses. Complications with pregnancy can cause a surge and in some cases, end up costing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

This plan would also require the approval of the congress, reports the New York Times.

