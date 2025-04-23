Trump's employment approval, the treatment of problems in April 2025





About 100 days after his second mandate in the White House, prevails over employment approval decreased in a range of demographic and supporters. Trump does not draw the confidence of a majority of Americans for his management of a major problem, while his note on the economy is at its lowest point in the 2019 surveys.

More Americans say that, compared to the Biden administration, Trump administration policies have made the US economy lower (49%) rather than stronger (37%). 13% additional say that there is not much difference.

More to say that Trumps policies have put the United States in a lower international position (49%) rather than a stronger position (39%).

Prevails over employment approval

The approval of the approval has dropped 7 percentage points since February. Today, 40% of Americans approve, against 47% two months ago.

The notation of the presidents decreased among most of the sub-groups, but the decline is slightly more pronounced among its less enthusiastic supporters in the last fall elections as well as among the non-voters of 2024.

Trumps 2024 voters in February, 94% of those who said they had voted for Trump in 2024 approved the way he managed his work. This has dropped to 88% today. Among those who said they were strongly supporting it in the 2024 elections, 96% approved the work he does as president similar to views two months ago (99%). The drop is clearer among Trump's voters who said they supported it less strongly in 2024, or leaned to support it before doing so (88% in February against 75% today). The voters of Harris 2024 prevail over the job note remains very low among those who said they had voted for Kamala Harris last fall. Only 2% of these voters approve of its professional performance. 2024 The opinions of non-voters on the professional performance of Trumps also fell among those who did not vote in 2024. In February, 44% of non-voters approved. Today, 31% of non-voters approve a drop of 13 points. Prevails over employment approval among demographic groups

Today, 40% of American adults approve how Trump manages his work as president, 31% of whom are strongly approved. Almost six out of ten disapprove of, including 48% who do it strongly.

Trumps' rating fell 7 points among adults overall, and most sub-groups have dropped in similar size.

The notes among Americans of Asian origin fell more strongly than those of most other groups: while almost half of Asian adults approved Trump in February (47%), this share fell to 29% today. (Estimates from Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.)

Views of the ability of the asset to manage key problems

Today, less than half of Americans express confidence in Trump to manage most questions ranging from trade to abortion foreign policy.

In the 10 problems interviewed on the survey, adults are more likely to say that they have little or no confidence in Trump than to say that they are very or somewhat confident in him.

The public is slightly more confident in its ability to make good decisions concerning immigration (48%are very or somewhat confident) than on its trade management (45%), a potential public health emergency (45%) and a variety of other problems.

As was the case in previous surveys, adults are much less confident in Trumps' ability to unify the nation. Two -thirds of adults are not convinced that he can bring the country closer.

Large partisan gaps with confidence

There are large partisan gaps with confidence in the ability to prevail to manage a variety of problems.

Among the Republicans, major majorities of the Republicans are at least somewhat confident that Trump can manage each of the investigation issues, including immigration, trade, economic policy and foreign policy. They are particularly convinced that he can make good decisions concerning immigration (84%). They are much less confident than it can bring the country closer (58%). Among the Democrats, the Democrats generally lack confidence in Trump. About one to ten, expressed his confidence on each problem posed on. Confidence in Trump to manage problems over time

Through several key questions, trust in Trump has decreased since November just after his electoral victory in 2024.

Confidence in the treatment of immigration assets continues to be higher than during his first mandate, while his foreign policy notes are tied with his first mandate. But with regard to the economy, Trump attracts less confidence today than in his first mandate or during the 2024 campaign.

Confidence in Trump on the economy

The economy has long been a relative area of ​​force for Trump. During its 2020 and 2024 presidential campaigns, the Americans expressed more confidence in Trumps' ability to manage the economy than in Biden or Harris.

Last summer, 54% of adults said they were very or somewhat confident in Trump to make good economic decisions. This number increased to 59% in the PEW Research Centers post-election survey in November. Today, 45% have confidence in its ability to manage the economy down 14 points compared to a few months ago and lower than all in 2019 and 2020, during its first mandate.

Confidence among supporters among the Republicans, the share expressing confidence in the treatment of the economy of the asset has been down 12 points since November. Among the Democrats, there was a drop of 16 points at that time.

How does Trump compare Biden on economic trust?

The share expressing his confidence in Trump on the economy is always higher than the part that expressed his confidence in Biden for a large part of his mandate. Confidence was the highest for Biden shortly after taking office in 2021. In March of the same year, 56% of Americans said they were at least somewhat confident that Biden could make good decisions about the economy. These grades decreased regularly throughout its mandate in particular in 2022 before reaching a minimum of 36% in December 2023.

How the administration prevails over Bidens over economic economic economic policy

Today, 49% of Americans say that, compared to the Biden administration, Trump administration policies weaken the country's economy. A smaller part (37%) says they strengthen the country and 13% say that there is not much difference.

At a similar moment in the presidency of Bidens four years ago, when his overall position with the public was at his highest point, said Bidens' policies reinforced the economy compared to Trumps policies (43%) than those weaker (36%). Two in ten said there was not much difference.

Opinions between republican supporters are more likely to say that Trumps policies strengthen the stronger nations economy (71%) than weaker policies (15%) compared to Bidens policies. Democrats' opinions are essentially the opposite: 85% say that Trumps policies weaken the economy compared to Bidens policies, while 5% say they make it stronger. International policy

Half of the public says that, compared to the Biden administration, Trump administration policies put the United States in a lower international position. A smaller part indicates that its policies strengthen standing countries (38%) while 11% say they leave the United States in the same position.

Republicans are much more likely to say that Trump puts the United States in a stronger position (73%) rather than lower (14%). Democrats are much more likely to say that its policies are weakening (85%) rather than strengthening (6%) from the country's global position.

About 100 days after the first quarter of Trumps in 2017, a similar part said that, compared to the Obama administration, the Trump administration put the United States in a lower international position (45% in 2017 against 50% today). A smaller part said that these policies strengthened standing countries (31% in 2017 against 38% today).

